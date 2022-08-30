Elizabeth May and running mate Jonathan Pedneault among six Green leadership hopefuls
Elizabeth May is running on a joint ticket to reclaim the leadership of the Green Party, sources say.
The former party leader is expected to launch a joint bid for the leadership Wednesday in Sidney, B.C., with her running mate, Jonathan Pedneault.
They are two of six candidates cleared by the party to run, according to two Green Party sources with direct knowledge of the situation who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.
Sarah Gabrielle Baron, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole in Durham, Ont., in last year's election, and Simon Gnocchini-Messier, a federal public servant who ran for the Greens in Hull-Aylmer, Que., will also run.
Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott are also expected to join the race on another joint ticket.
The winner, to be announced by November, will take over from interim leader Amita Kuttner, who stepped in after the resignation of Annamie Paul last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2022.
IN DEPTH
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Meet the five candidates vying to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Five candidates have secured their place in the race, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
University of Texas offers class on Taylor Swift's songs, works by literary greats
The University of Texas is the latest to include the works of Taylor Swift alongside literary greats for one of its undergraduate courses. The university, based in Austin, will offer students 'The Taylor Swift Songbook' this fall.
-
Prosecutors rest in R. Kelly's trial-fixing, child porn case
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday at R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago after presenting two weeks of evidence and testimony from four Kelly accusers in their bid to prove the singer enticed underage girls for sex, produced child pornography and successfully rigged his 2008 state trial.
-
J.K. Rowling says it was her choice not to appear in 'Harry Potter' reunion
J.K. Rowling says she was invited to participate in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' reunion special earlier this year but declined.
Business
-
B.C.'s liquor and cannabis stores won’t be fully re-stocked for weeks, industry reps say
Weeks after launching a strike that choked the supply of liquor and cannabis products, the B.C. General Employees' Union has paused its job action -- but the impact will likely be felt for weeks to come.
-
1st Ukraine grain ship for Horn of Africa reaches Djibouti
The first ship carrying grain from Ukraine for people in the hungriest parts of the world has docked at the Horn of Africa port of Djibouti as areas of East Africa are badly affected by deadly drought and conflict.
-
BMO Financial Group reports third-quarter profit down from year ago
BMO Financial Group reported third-quarter net income of $1.37 billion, down from $2.28 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, as it took a $945-million charge related to its acquisition of Bank of the West.
Lifestyle
-
'Life is short': Adventurous 93-year-old skydives thanks to N.S. non-profit
Nova Scotia senior Betty Cochrane loved heights as a young girl. Last week, the 93-year-old took that love to a new level -- by jumping out of a plane.
-
How to keep your kids safe when posting back to school photos
Mounties are reminding parents to be cautious when sharing photos of children as they head back to school.
-
'You get old because you stop playing': Winnipeg senior continues to take the ice as he approaches his 89th birthday
A Winnipeg man is proving age is just a number as he continues to lace up the skates at nearly 89 years old.
Sports
-
Kennedy repeats call for resignations after Hockey Canada's board supports Smith
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
-
Serena's daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
When Serena Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 17, she wore white beads in her hair. On Monday night, when Williams won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open at age 40, her daughter, Olympia, was courtside, sporting a hairstyle paying homage to Mom's from all that time ago.
-
Shapovalov grinds out five-set win over Huesler at U.S. Open
Denis Shapovalov's first set in the U.S. Open on Tuesday was over in a New York minute. But it wasn't the 19th-seeded Canadian who took only 26 minutes to post a quick 6-2 victory in men's singles action.
Autos
-
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember. Here's why
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
-
LG, Honda to set up U.S. joint venture to make EV batteries
Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing US$4.4 billion in a joint venture in the United States to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market, the two companies said Monday.
-
'One with the car': Best friends arrive in Halifax while on cross-Canada trip in 1991 Geo Metro
Two best friends from Vancouver Island, B.C., are driving their way across Canada and are sharing their experiences on social media. Mathew Grimes and Kaden Browne left their hometown 22 days ago in Mathew's 1991 Geo Metro car.