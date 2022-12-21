Did Ottawa get a bad deal on its $7B fighter jets? Here's what experts have to say
Experts are warning against drawing conclusions on whether Canada is getting a good deal for the F-35, given the large startup costs associated with buying and fielding a new fighter jet, which include much-needed upgrades to the Air Force's physical and digital infrastructure.
While a formal announcement has not been made, The Canadian Press reported on Tuesday that the Department of National Defence has received authorization to spend $7 billion on an initial set of 16 F-35s and associated gear.
While that works out to about $450 million per plane, which is about four times more than the publicly reported cost of the aircraft, the total includes weapons and spare parts, new facilities to house and maintain the fighter jets and upgrades to the military's computer networks.
Experts say those infrastructure and network upgrades are necessary given the state of the Air Force's current facilities and the advanced nature of the F-35 compared to the CF-18s, and they almost certainly account for most of the $7 billion.
"What's occurred here is they basically front-loaded every single cost that wasn't related to the acquisition of the aircraft," said F-35 expert Richard Shimooka of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute. "Hangars, labs and support equipment. They'll probably buy all of the terminals and support equipment right off the bat."
The Liberal government has repeatedly promised to buy a total of 88 new fighters to replace Canada's aging CF-18s, which sources say will occur in batches.
The government has previously pegged the cost of buying the fleet at $19 billion. But Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed earlier this year that figure was being "refined," and it has not been clear what that figure does -- and does not -- include.
Many of the questions about the cost of Canada's plan have revolved around an announcement last week that Germany has inked a US$8.4-billion deal to buy 35 F-35s and associated weapons, spare parts and support services from the United States. That works out to about C$11.4 billion, or $325 million per plane.
"The reported cost of this purchase, for only 16 jets, is outrageous," NDP defence critic Lindsay Mathyssen said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Earlier this year, the government intended to purchase 88 fighter jets for $18 billion. Clearly today's news suggests the government is not interested in getting the best value and is leaving Canadians on the hook to pay for their bad decisions."
But Shimooka said Canada will end up paying less per plane than Germany, because it is one of eight partner countries that have been paying for the F-35's development costs since 1997. Germany is not a partner country and is purchasing the plane from the U.S. through a different mechanism.
"So Germany's not a great comparison," he said.
Rather, he suspected that Canada, as a partner, will pay the same amount per plane as the United States. While that figure bounces around from year to year as Washington negotiates future production schedules with F-35 maker Lockheed Martin, the current fly-away cost is about $105 million per plane.
A report published by the Defence Department in August 2013 laid out the anticipated costs associated with replacing Canada's CF-18s with F-35s. These included simulators, ground support equipment, repair facilities, a reprogramming lab and upgrades to various bases and airfields across the country.
Carleton University professor Philippe Lagasse, who previously served on an independent panel charged with assessing military procurements, said it is clear the $7 billion includes more than simply 16 F-35s.
"So you can't just divide 16 by $7 billion," he said. "We already know that involves infrastructure and involves upgrades, involves weapons systems. So there's a lot bundling. And until we get the details, nobody can comment on what this involves in terms of per-unit cost."
Retired lieutenant-general Andre Deschamps, who previously served as commander of the Royal Canadian Air Force, said the government would need to spend money to upgrade the country's fighter jet bases in Cold Lake, Alta., and Bagotville, Que., no matter what aircraft it ended up buying.
"These are 1950s hangars that we built in Cold Lake and we built in Bagotville," said Deschamps, who now works for Ottawa-based CFN Consultants, a lobbying firm whose customers include Lockheed Martin. "So there's a major investment required no matter what fleet we buy."
The Defence Department had started planning to upgrade its fighter bases by awarding two contracts in 2020 to begin design work on new hangars. However, because the government had not yet committed to the F-35, that work was very generalized.
Deschamps said the requirements for the F-35 will be especially advanced given the nature of the aircraft. It will mean not only improving the physical facilities in Cold Lake, Bagotville and other places where they will operate, but also upgrading the military's information systems.
"There's a lot of costs in physical and digital infrastructure," he said. "So that's billions of dollars to do all the bases, forward-operating locations, deployed operating locations. Anywhere these fighters go, you're going to have to have an improved footprint so they can operate from those locations."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
'What if the worst had happened': Trudeau explains why he invoked Emergencies Act when he did
On the stand at the federal inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed candidly that a central factor in his historic decision to enact unprecedented powers to shut down the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, was his fear of what could happen if he didn't.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: Now that the 24 Sussex sabotage is complete, it's time to call in the demolition crew
By declaring even the kitchen a fire hazard and health risk to continued service, the very kitchen where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his family and his visitors have been catered to remotely for seven years, the National Capital Commission has officially mothballed the estate and nailed an unofficial demolition order on the gates. This is not a lamentable development, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
Regulations for ban on foreign homebuyers announced, law coming into effect Jan. 1
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. has announced regulations for the ban on foreign homebuyers, which comes into effect on Jan. 1.
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
Zelenskyy tells Biden: 'No compromises' in path to peace
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a defiant wartime visit to Washington on Wednesday to thank U.S. leaders and "ordinary Americans" for their support in fighting off Russia's invasion and pledged there would be "no compromises" in trying to bring an end to the war.
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
Remembering the lives lost in the Vaughan condo shooting rampage
The five people killed after a 73-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at his Toronto-area condo are being remembered as kind community members who were loved by their families.
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer sued over Nazi flag claim
A lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has been sued for defamation after alleging a Toronto consultant carried a Nazi flag to discredit protesters.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attack
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank earlier this year.
-
YVR limits international arrivals to address delays, cancellations brought by winter storm
A limited number of international flights will be arriving in Vancouver over the next two days, as the city's airport works to recover from a major winter storm that halted operations Tuesday.
-
Did Ottawa get a bad deal on its $7B fighter jets? Here's what experts have to say
Experts are warning against drawing conclusions about whether Canada is getting a good deal for its $7 billion F-35 fighter jets, given the large startup costs associated with buying and fielding a new fighter jet.
-
How to avoid getting caught up in a romance scam over the holidays, according to an ex-con artist
During the holiday season, people often open their wallets and hearts to others, but as an ex-romance scammer told CTVNews.ca, fraudsters know this and will take advantage of it.
World
-
Israel's Netanyahu says he has formed new government
Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever to hold office.
-
Donald Trump paid no income tax in 2020, reported losses in office, records show
Donald Trump paid no income tax during the final full year of his presidency as he reported a loss from his sprawling business interests, according to tax figures released by a congressional panel.
-
Migrants at U.S.-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
Thousands of migrants gathered along the Mexican side of the southern border Wednesday, camping outside or packing into shelters as they waited for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that have prevented many from seeking asylum.
-
Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah
Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister's 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas.
-
U.N. council adopts resolution urging end to Myanmar violence
The U.N. Security Council approved its first-ever resolution on Myanmar on Wednesday, demanding an immediate end to violence in the Southeast Asian nation and urging its military rulers to release all "arbitrarily detained" prisoners including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
-
Four men sentenced to jail for kidnapping Canadians in Ghana
Four men have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ghana for kidnapping two Canadian volunteers in the West African country several years ago, said Ghana's state media.
Politics
-
Future of hybrid sittings to be determined in the new year, here's what's been said so far
MPs have been studying the future of hybrid Parliament, and in the new year a House committee is expected to release a series of recommendations as to whether it is time to retire the virtual elements of Commons proceedings. Ahead of that report being made public, here's what the committee has heard from participants in the study.
-
Public service union to file labour board complaint over hybrid work plan
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it is filing a labour board complaint against the federal government.
-
Did Ottawa get a bad deal on its $7B fighter jets? Here's what experts have to say
Experts are warning against drawing conclusions about whether Canada is getting a good deal for its $7 billion F-35 fighter jets, given the large startup costs associated with buying and fielding a new fighter jet.
Health
-
More than 230,000 microplastics could be in your holiday dinner: study
The holiday dinner many are looking forward to this season could come with an unexpected ingredient – plastic – after a study at the University of Portsmouth in England found about 230,000 microplastic particles while examining two separate roast dinners.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
-
Don't get drunk: U.K. govt urges caution amid ambulance strike
Thousands of ambulance workers in Britain began a one-day strike on Wednesday, with unions and the government swapping accusations of blame for putting lives at risk.
Sci-Tech
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBB
As Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Failure of Vega-C rocket launch in French Guiana
The launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites failed and ditched in the sea less than three minutes after liftoff from a spaceport in French Guiana on Wednesday.
-
Musk says he'll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement
Elon Musk said on Tuesday he will step down as chief executive of Twitter after finding a replacement.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber slams H&M 'trash' merchandise featuring his image
Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval.
-
'General Hospital' star Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Sonya Eddy, a veteran actress best known for her performance as nurse Epiphany Johnson on the soap opera 'General Hospital,' has died, the show announced in a tribute post.
-
'Top Gun,' 'Black Panther' advance in Oscars shortlist
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 95th Oscars, including documentary feature, international film, makeup and hairstyling, score, original song, sound, visual effects and shorts.
Business
-
Inflation rate falls slightly in November even as grocery, shelter costs rise rapidly
Canada's annual inflation rate edged down slightly to 6.8 per cent in November, but that's little relief for Canadians who are facing rapidly rising grocery and shelter costs.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also climb higher
Canada's main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading in a broad-based rally as gains in the base metal and energy sectors helped lead the market higher, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.
-
What to know about Prime Hydration, the expensive sports drink hyped on social media
A new sports drink so popular in the United Kingdom that grocery stores have had to ration it is now available in Canada, retailing online for $10 per 500 ml bottle. Here's how it got so popular, and what nutrition experts are saying.
Lifestyle
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities
Whether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
-
Lionel Messi's World Cup celebration post is most-liked in Instagram history
Freshly crowned World Cup champion Lionel Messi has already scored another achievement — racking up the most likes on an Instagram post, surpassing the previous record holder.
Sports
-
NFL Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dead at 72
Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored 'The Immaculate Reception,' considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
-
Judge appointed Yankees captain after reaching longterm deal
The New York Yankees named outfielder Aaron Judge as the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday. The 30-year-old signed a nine-year deal worth a reported US$360 million.
-
F1 drivers to face scrutiny on political, religious displays
Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023.
Autos
-
Canada moves to mandate electric vehicle sales starting in 2026
One-fifth of all passenger cars, SUVs and trucks sold in Canada in 2026 will need to run on electricity under new regulations Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault proposed Wednesday.
-
U.S. Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
In a major boost for U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet, the Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks -- and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.
-
'Meaningful savings': Alberta government to suspend fuel tax on Jan. 1
The price to fill up your tank in Alberta will drop in the new year, thanks to the UCP government's strategy to suspend the fuel tax.