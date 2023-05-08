Defence minister says Canada wants to share advanced military technology with allies
The defence minister says Canada is interested in sharing more advanced defence technology with its allies as the focus of a trilateral military deal between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States starts to expand.
But Anita Anand would not directly say if Canada is making a formal bid to join the agreement known as AUKUS.
The deal was announced about 18 months ago as a security pact that would see the U.S. and Britain help Australia develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines in response to growing concerns about China.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada isn't interested in nuclear-powered submarines and dismissed concerns of critics who say Canada's exclusion from the deal is evidence that other countries don't believe it is taking the China threat seriously.
Anand says Canada is interested in co-operation with those allies on quantum computing, AI, and other technology despite being left out of AUKUS.
The countries involved in AUKUS have agreed to discuss sharing that kind of technology separate from the pact on nuclear submarines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
