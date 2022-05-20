Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make.
And, the prime minister defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
"We're very aware that this is a decision that hasn't been an easy one, but it's been an important one," Trudeau told reporters on Friday. "We took this decision to make sure that Canadians remain safe, that our telecommunication networks and our businesses remain secure, and it is the right decision to take for Canada's interests."
As part of Thursday's announcement that Canada will be prohibiting telecommunication companies in Canada from including any products or services from these "high-risk" vendors in their networks, the federal government outlined a proposed timeline for the ban to come into effect, and to have providers who already have Huawei or ZTE equipment installed to remove it.
Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino made the announcement about prohibiting these “high-risk vendors” in Ottawa on Thursday.
Specifically, the federal government says following a legislative process, it intends to see the Canadian telecommunications industry:
- Cease procurement of new 4G or 5G equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE by September 2022;
- Terminate the use of any new or existing 5G equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE by June 2024; and
- End the use of any new or existing 4G equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE by December 2027.
This decision cited national security concerns, but when asked Friday by CTV News why—if these companies pose a risk—it'll be years before use of their equipment and services will have to stop, Trudeau didn't directly answer.
"One of the big preoccupations around this, is the coming in of 5G networks which will feature far more ubiquitous as connections to the internet… It's moving towards the internet of things, and it makes it extremely important to ensure that as we start into this 5G world, we're able to from the outset protect Canadian safety and security," Trudeau said. "And that's exactly why this was the right time to take this decision, even as we move forward into adopting new technologies and new ways of doing things, we need to keep Canadians safe."
A senior government source, speaking to CTVNews.ca on background, said that the government’s proposed timelines for the telecommunications industry to stop using Huawei or ZTE equipment or supplies were made while considering the time it will take to see the current 4G and limited 5G infrastructure replaced, which will require new procurements as well as installation, which the government will not be providing compensation for.
The source also indicated that while national security is the basis for their policy decision, the concern is primarily about future risks as 5G becomes more predominant, noting that the current infrastructure has been evaluated under the Communications Security Establishment’s security review program.
According to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry said that Canada's citing of security risks was unfounded, contrary to the principles of free trade, and pledged to evaluate the move and take steps needed to protect the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.
Canada launched a broader security review of 5G wireless technology in 2018, and in the years since had promised an announcement was forthcoming. On Thursday, both the opposition Conservatives and New Democrats decried how long it took for Canada to make this decision.
On Friday, Trudeau defended the time it took to “carefully analyze the situation,” and said that while it may lead to challenges at the World Trade Organization, the federal government stands by its decision.
He also indicated that the federal government will be doing more to ensure Canadian institutions, companies and Canadians have enhanced cyberattack defences.
“That unfortunately is the reality we're in right now,” Trudeau said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are officially on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, appearing in media interviews, and preparing for the soon-approaching party debates, each contender has started to trickle out details of their platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
NEW | Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Trudeau says government will do 'everything we can' to avoid U.S.-style formula shortage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure parents on Friday amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula designed specifically for infants with food allergies.
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Trump pays US$110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid the US$110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general.
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
'Buy now, pay later' plans could lead to exorbitant debt for Gen Z consumers: expert
'Buy now, pay later' plans are growing in popularity among Gen Z consumers, driven by influencers on TikTok and Instagram promoting these services. But one personal finance expert says these services can carry serious financial risks for young people.
Canada
-
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
-
After N.B. police killing of Indigenous woman, chiefs demand systemic racism inquiry
The results of the recent coroner's inquest into the police killing of an Indigenous woman in New Brunswick demonstrate the urgent need for an Indigenous-led inquiry into systemic racism, according to the six chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation.
-
Royal Military College awards posthumous degrees to four cadets killed in Kingston, Ont.
Four Royal Military College cadets who died in a motor vehicle accident in Kingston, Ont. last month were given their degrees posthumously on Thursday and honoured in a memorial put on by friends at the college.
-
Monkeypox in B.C.? 'Couple' possible cases under investigation, Canada's top doctor says
It's possible that there are cases of monkeypox in British Columbia, according to the country's top doctor.
-
Canada's first 2 monkeypox cases confirmed in Quebec
Quebec's health ministry announced Thursday evening there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the province, while 20 other suspected cases are still under investigation.
World
-
UN: 18 million facing severe hunger in West Africa's Sahel
The UN is warning that 18 million people in Africa's Sahel region face severe hunger in the next three months, citing the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, the coronavirus pandemic, climate-induced shocks and rising costs.
-
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
The West moved to pour billions more in aid into Ukraine on Friday, as Russia shifted forces freed up by the imminent fall of the pulverized port city of Mariupol and fighting raged in the country's industrial heartland in the east.
-
As Biden visits Asia, China launches South China Sea drills
China is holding military exercises in the disputed South China Sea coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden's visits to South Korea and Japan that are largely focused on countering the perceived threat from Beijing.
-
Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home
Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for U.S. President Joe Biden's visit have been sent home after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation.
-
Trump pays US$110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid the US$110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York's attorney general.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in Europe
The World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | Decision to ban Huawei and ZTE from 5G wasn't easy, PM Trudeau says
On the heels of news that Canada is banning Huawei Technologies and ZTE from participating in the country’s 5G wireless networks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the decision wasn't easy to make. The prime minister also defended the timing of the decision, saying that while it will be years before all use of products from these Chinese companies will be outlawed, it's happening before the country is even more interconnected by the next-generation telecommunications infrastructure.
-
Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds on new Canadian sanctions list
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced a fresh wave of sanctions against Vladimir Putin's regime on Friday including a ban on importing Russian vodka, caviar and diamonds. The ban on the import of certain luxury goods from Russia will tighten the net on the country's elite and covers alcoholic drinks, fish and seafood.
-
Trudeau says government will do 'everything we can' to avoid U.S.-style formula shortage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempted to reassure parents on Friday amid a nationwide shortage of baby formula designed specifically for infants with food allergies.
Health
-
'This is an unusual situation': Feds monitoring monkeypox cases in Canada
Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says the federal government is monitoring monkeypox cases and their chains of transmission after two cases were confirmed in this country.
-
Monkeypox outbreak: What is it and how does it spread?
A growing number of countries, including Canada, the U.S., Spain, Portugal, and the U.K, are reporting an unusual outbreak of monkeypox. Here is what we know about this rare virus.
-
African scientists baffled by monkeypox cases in Europe, U.S.
Scientists who have monitored numerous outbreaks of monkeypox in Africa say they are baffled by the disease's recent spread in Europe and North America.
Sci-Tech
-
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed Zelenskyy committed suicide, cybersecurity firm says
Pro-Russia online operatives falsely claimed weeks into Moscow's war against Ukraine that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had committed suicide, as part of an aggressive effort to dent public morale and undermine the Ukrainian government, U.S. cybersecurity firm Mandiant says.
-
Boeing tries to catch up to SpaceX after plenty of drama
Boeing is hoping for success in it second attempt at an uncrewed test flight of its commercial space craft Starliner, hoping a flawless performance will mend its image as the fallen star of human spaceflight.
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
Entertainment
-
Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise on 'Top Gun: Maverick' red carpet
British royalty and Hollywood royalty came together on the red carpet for the charity premiere of the new Tom Cruise movie, "Top Gun: Maverick," on Thursday night.
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome first child
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child, a source close to the couple confirmed to CNN.
-
Movie reviews: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' is plucky film meant for fans
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Downton Abbey: A New Era,' 'The Valet' and 'Men.'
Business
-
Canada inflation: How we compare to other G7 nations
With a meeting of G7 finance ministers underway this week, a CTVNews.ca analysis found that while Canadians are feeling the pain of record-high inflation, among G7 nations we are surpassed by Germany, the U.S., and the U.K.
-
Russia to cut Finland's natural gas in latest energy clash
Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine.
-
Stakes are high for farmers as 2022 crop shapes up to be most expensive in history
The stakes are high as Canadian farmers take to the fields to plant 2022's crop, which some are saying could find a place in the record books as 'the most expensive ever.'
Lifestyle
-
Canadians are more sensitive to stress than before the pandemic: report
A new report has found that 46 per cent of Canadians are feeling an increased sensitivity to stress than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting their overall mental health.
-
Ancient gold ring stolen during WWII finds its way back to Greece
A more than 3,000-year-old gold signet ring that was stolen from an Aegean island in World War II, crossed the Atlantic, was bought by a Nobel Prize-winning Hungarian scientist and ended up in a Swedish museum has found its way back to Greece.
-
'Holy grail of all finds': Ottawa boy finds gun while magnet fishing in creek
A 12-year-old Ottawa boy is sharing his story after a magnet fishing trip turned up an unexpected find.
Sports
-
Bach says Russia ban is to protect athletes, not punish them
Russian athletes and officials who have been banned from international sporting events because of the war in Ukraine are being protected rather than punished, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Friday.
-
Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'
The 1991 Battle of Alberta in particular was mean, nasty and downright violent.
-
Senegal president shows support for PSG player Idrissa Gueye following homophobia row
Embroiled in a homophobia row in France, Paris Saint-German footballer Idrissa Gana Gueye has received the backing of Senegalese President Macky Sall.
Autos
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.
-
Aston Martin cleared of suspicion it copied Red Bull design
Formula One team Aston Martin was cleared of suspicion that it had broken competition rules by allegedly copying a design from a Red Bull car, FIA said Friday.
-
Backed by Greenpeace, farmer sues VW over climate change
A court in Germany cast doubt Friday on claims by a German farmer that automaker Volkswagen is partly responsible for the impact that global warming is having on his family business.