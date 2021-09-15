OTTAWA -- Newly elected MPs will be required to take a training course to prevent sexual harassment in their offices.

The awareness course will educate new MPs on what counts as harassment -- and how to take steps to prevent it.

The course, paid for by the House of Commons, will address many forms of harassment and the abuse of power by MPs.

New MPs must complete the training by the end of the year.

Sitting MPs already have to take anti-harassment training every three years.

Last week, the House of Commons' most senior official launched a review into the handling of an investigation into harassment complaints against Raj Saini.

The former Liberal MP stood down as a candidate after facing a barrage of questions about claims he harassed a female staff member, allegations he says are "unequivocally false."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2021.