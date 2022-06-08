Consultants to Russian oil, including PR and advertising, targeted in fresh sanctions
Advertising and public-relations agencies have been banned for working for Russian oil and gas firms as part of a new wave of sanctions designed to increase pressure on the Putin regime.
The latest round of sanctions following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine includes a ban on the export of services, including engineering and accounting, to Russia's oil, gas and chemical industry.
The new sanctions outlaw 28 types of Canadian consultants, including technical and management consultants and advertising agencies, from working for Russia's oil, gas and chemical sector, which accounts for about 50 per cent of the country's revenues.
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said "Canada will do everything in its power to prevent Putin's ability to fuel and finance his war machine."
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid war in Ukraine
- WATCH: 170 Ukrainian refugees arrive in New Brunswick
Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
They include Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gold-medal gymnast, who is reportedly Putin's girlfriend.
Canada has also sanctioned Azatbek Omurbekov, a military commander whom the EU has said is nicknamed the "Butcher of Bucha."
When the EU imposed sanctions on him, it said he led Russian troops responsible for killings, rapes and torture in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv.
The massacre of civilians in Bucha is being investigated as war crimes, with the help of RCMP investigators from Canada.
Canada and the EU have also sanctioned Mikhail Mizintsev, a Russian general the EU said is known as the "Butcher of Mariupol."
The general was involved in the siege and bombardment of the port city, which was obliterated by Russian artillery, killing civilians as well as Ukrainian troops.
Canada has also sanctioned Russian oligarchs and their families and banned the import of Russian caviar, vodka and diamonds.
At a G7 meeting earlier this year, Joly advocated for allies to also ban the export of professional services to Russia's oil industry in protest at the invasion of Ukraine.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now lasted over 100 days. In that time, Vladimir Putin and his regime have caused untold pain and suffering in Ukraine and across the world," she said. "We will continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin’s senseless war."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
___
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak
The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday. In the House of Commons, MPs' persisting differing views were on display after a symbolic push to affirm abortion rights failed, and the Conservative caucus were told not to comment on the leak.
Where the six Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
Six candidates are on the ballot to become the Conservative Party's next leader. In holding rallies, doing media interviews, and participating in debates, each contender has been releasing details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Meet the six candidates on the ballot to be the next Conservative leader
Conservative Party members will be electing their new leader in September. Six candidates have secured their place on the ballot, after meeting all of the party's eligibility requirements. Here's a snapshot of who each candidate is, their political histories, and what kind of campaign they're running.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: This is the candidate who stole the show in my view
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Easier to let go' without support: B.C. woman approved for medically assisted death speaks out
A B.C. woman is speaking out about her experience accessing 'death care' with more ease than health care at a time when federal policymakers are considering further expanding access to medical assistance in dying.
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore, Alta., RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.
Canadian travellers urged to take precautions against monkeypox abroad
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning travellers to be extra careful abroad because of the potential threat of catching monkeypox.
Girl found in Toronto dumpster 'unlikely' ever reported missing, police say
Toronto police have released sketches of a little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster last month, and images of a vehicle of interest.
Parents upset after Grade 1 and 2 students had mouths taped shut at Quebec school
Parents whose kids attend an elementary school north of Montreal are upset after learning that a staff member put tape over the mouths of several Grade 1 and 2 students for being too loud, including one who has autism.
Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine's Donbas region
Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97 per cent of one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas region.
'Super visa' allows some people to stay in Canada for up to 7 years, here's who is eligible to apply
Parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents can now stay in the country for up so seven years with a 'super visa.'
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
Consultants to Russian oil, including PR and advertising, targeted in fresh sanctions
Advertising and public-relations agencies have been banned for working for Russian oil and gas firms as part of a new wave of sanctions designed to increase pressure on the Putin regime.
Canada
-
'Easier to let go' without support: B.C. woman approved for medically assisted death speaks out
A B.C. woman is speaking out about her experience accessing 'death care' with more ease than health care at a time when federal policymakers are considering further expanding access to medical assistance in dying.
-
Vehicle stolen with 5-month-old inside, Strathmore, Alta., RCMP make arrest
A five-month-old child is back safe with their parents and a 27-year-old Calgary man is facing charges after a car was stolen from Strathmore, Alta., with the infant inside.
-
Consultants to Russian oil, including PR and advertising, targeted in fresh sanctions
Advertising and public-relations agencies have been banned for working for Russian oil and gas firms as part of a new wave of sanctions designed to increase pressure on the Putin regime.
-
First carbon offset market coming to help big industry cut emissions at a lower cost
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is creating Canada's first carbon offset market to help big industry in its quest to cut its greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Biden, Trudeau charting different paths at Summit of the Americas
U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are charting markedly different paths today at the Summit of the Americas. Before his leader-level meetings get underway, Biden is sitting down to tape an appearance with talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel. Trudeau, who arrived in Los Angeles late Tuesday, is getting down to work on environmental priorities with Barbados counterpart Mia Mottley.
-
13-year-old boy charged after leaving 'threatening' messages at Toronto school: police
Toronto police say a 13-year-old boy is facing two charges after he allegedly called a Scarborough school and left two 'threatening voicemail messages' last week.
World
-
Russia draws closer to capturing Ukraine's Donbas region
Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97 per cent of one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas region.
-
Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 17, injures 50
A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring 50 more, including some critically, authorities said.
-
Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts Summit of the Americas
Migration has taken centre stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders, reflecting its emergence as a top foreign policy issue amid red-carpet drama over who comes and who stays home.
-
U.S. stresses allied cooperation in face of North Korea threats
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.
-
Watch Matthew McConaughey's impassioned plea for gun control
Actor Matthew McConaughey delivered emotional remarks during Tuesday's White House press briefing, making an impassioned plea for action on gun control after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
-
What's next for Boris Johnson? Here's what you need to know
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a vote of confidence triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own Conservative Party, but his troubles are far from over.
Politics
-
Consultants to Russian oil, including PR and advertising, targeted in fresh sanctions
Advertising and public-relations agencies have been banned for working for Russian oil and gas firms as part of a new wave of sanctions designed to increase pressure on the Putin regime.
-
Mendicino was 'misunderstood' in saying police asked for Emergencies Act: deputy minister
A senior official in the department of public safety says the minister, Marco Mendicino, has been 'misunderstood' in saying police asked the federal government to use the Emergencies Act in February.
-
Conservatives, NDP demand Liberals take action on rising cost of living
The Conservatives and the New Democrats are demanding that the federal government introduce new measures to address the rising cost of living for Canadians, with different approaches to tackle the inflation crisis.
Health
-
'Easier to let go' without support: B.C. woman approved for medically assisted death speaks out
A B.C. woman is speaking out about her experience accessing 'death care' with more ease than health care at a time when federal policymakers are considering further expanding access to medical assistance in dying.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
U.S. FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15 per cent
Regulators said a new version of a popular diabetes medicine could be sold as a weight-loss drug in the U.S.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA to launch 3 rockets from private Australian space port
NASA will launch a research rocket from remote northern Australia this month in the agency's first blast off from a commercial space port outside the United States.
-
EU agrees single mobile charging port in blow to Apple
Apple will have to change the connector on iPhones sold in Europe by 2024 after EU countries and lawmakers agreed on Tuesday to a single mobile charging port for mobile phones, tablets and cameras in a world first.
-
Axon halts plans for Taser drone as 9 on ethics board resign
Axon, the company best known for developing the Taser, said Monday it was halting plans to develop a Taser-equipped drone after a majority of its ethics board resigned over the controversial project.
Entertainment
-
Justin Bieber cancels Toronto concerts at the last minute
Justin Bieber was set to perform at the Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Tuesday and Wednesday night but has announced those shows will now be postponed.
-
Jacob Hoggard 'disappointed' with guilty sexual assault verdict, lawyer says
Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard is 'disappointed' with the guilty verdict that was handed down Sunday in relation to his sexual assault case, according to a statement from his lawyer.
-
Canadian embassy in Japan to reunite Randy Bachman with guitar stolen 46 years ago in private concert
The Canadian embassy in Japan will help repatriate a rock 'n' roll relic stolen from musician Randy Bachman more than four decades ago, as part of a Canada Day ceremony next month.
Business
-
Shrinkflation: Package sizes shrinking amid high inflation
From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It's dubbed 'shrinkflation,' and it's accelerating worldwide.
-
Four-day work week here to stay, Ontario organizations say after trials
The COVID-19 pandemic inspired change in the world of work. Forcing people to work from home, it showed that traditional office models aren’t the only way to get things done.
-
Ontario's 'right to disconnect' law: Who qualifies and what are the loopholes?
Ontario’s ‘right to disconnect’ law came into effect on June 2, requiring companies to develop policies that allow employees to disconnect outside of regular working hours, but what does the law mean in practice?
Lifestyle
-
$116 million up for grabs in 'huge' Lotto Max jackpot
A life-changing $116 million could be won in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw. The OLG said a 'huge' jackpot of $70-million is up for grabs, along with more than 40 available $1 million Maxmillions prizes.
-
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
Sports
-
Next Canadian soccer game to go ahead, but talks continue on new deal
Canada's men's soccer team will play on Thursday, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body.
-
Tiger Woods says he will not play the U.S. Open as his 'body needs more time'
Tiger Woods says he will not play in the U.S. Open, the third major of the golf calendar, next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.
-
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics
No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games.
Autos
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.