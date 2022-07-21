Conservatives, advocates call on Ottawa to remove bureaucratic hurdles to resettling Afghans
Opposition Conservatives are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to extend a special immigration program it set up to bring Afghans trying to flee the Taliban to Canada.
Tory MP Jasraj Singh Hallan says Ottawa has failed in its moral obligation to help people who assisted Canada with its military mission in Afghanistan and now face reprisals from the Taliban, which seized control of Kabul last year.
Hallan was joined by two Afghans who managed to leave the country and make it to Canada.
Saeeq Shajjan, a lawyer, says colleagues have spent 11 months waiting to hear back from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, a delay he says is unacceptable.
Rahima Paiman says there are Afghans hiding in third countries, and women are at particular risk under Taliban rule.
Ottawa has pledged to welcome 40,000 Afghan refugees to Canada, but Hallan says they face too many bureaucratic hurdles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2022.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Trudeau: Hockey Canada needs a 'real reckoning' in wake of scandal
Justin Trudeau wants to see change at Hockey Canada. As the federation continues to deal with the fallout from its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement, the prime minister said Thursday the sport's national body 'has to do an awful lot' to regain the trust of Canadians.
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview
The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay 'substantial damages' to the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing 'very mild symptoms,' the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus are challenging the nation's efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic disruptions.
Senior officer faces military charges for 'inappropriate relationship'
The military police have charged a senior officer in the Canadian Armed Forces after an investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 degrees in parts of Canada
Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for a number of provinces, with temperatures expected to reach or surpass 30 C over the coming days.
-
'A personal journey': People travelling great distances to see Pope Francis
Thousands of people are to travel by bus, plane and even boat in the coming days to attend events during the historic papal visit to Canada. Pope Francis is set to land in Edmonton on Sunday before going to Quebec City on Wednesday and Iqaluit on Friday. The visit is to include public and private events with an emphasis on Indigenous participation.
Prayers and apologies: Why these two groups are on a pilgrimage for the Pope
Two groups of Indigenous people are busing in from Saskatchewan and Manitoba to see the Pope.
Turkey denies carrying out deadly strikes in northern Iraq
Turkey's foreign minister on Thursday rejected accusations that the country's military carried out deadly artillery strikes on tourists in northern Iraq, as the families of those killed laid their dead to rest.
Ex-cop Thomas Lane gets 2 1/2 years on George Floyd killing federal charge
Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd.
BREAKING | Italian parliament dissolved, paving way for early elections
Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after his ruling coalition fell apart, and the country's president dissolved Parliament, which paves the way for new elections although no date was set.
Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election
A woman who hails from a minority ethnic community was chosen Thursday as India's new president, a largely ceremonial position.
Russia pounds major Ukrainian city after expanding war aims
Russian shelling pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine's second-largest city Thursday, killing at least three people and injuring at least 23 others with a barrage that struck a mosque, a medical facility and a shopping area, according to officials and witnesses.
Two contenders battle for Conservative votes in U.K. leader race
The two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister began a head-to-head battle Thursday for the votes of Conservative Party members who will choose the country's new leader.
Conservative Party of Canada decides to hold third leadership debate in August
The Conservative Party of Canada has decided to hold a third debate in the contest to become its next leader. Members of the leadership election organizing committee met Wednesday and decided to host another following a survey the party sent out to members last week in which 24,000 responded, according to a party spokesman.
-
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
-
-
WHO again considers declaring monkeypox a global emergency
As the World Health Organization's emergency committee convened Thursday to consider for the second time within weeks whether to declare monkeypox a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between the outbreaks in Africa and in developed countries will complicate any coordinated response.
Beloved monarch butterflies now listed as endangered
The monarch butterfly fluttered a step closer to extinction Thursday, as scientists put the iconic orange-and-black insect on the endangered list because of its fast dwindling numbers.
Russian and European astronauts to conduct rare joint spacewalk
Two astronauts — one European and one Russian — will put on puffy white spacesuits and exit the airlock on the International Space Station for a spacewalk on Thursday, marking the first time in more than 20 years such a joint endeavour has taken place.
New lunar rover in the works as NASA moon mission advances
A new lunar rover is under development by Lockheed Martin and Goodyear as NASA gears up for a return to the moon.
Court closes restraining order case against Ricky Martin
A Puerto Rico court 'archived' a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said Thursday.
George Clooney, U2 and Gladys Knight are 2022 Kennedy Center honorees
This year's crop of Kennedy Center honorees includes a former Batman, several members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Pulitzer Prize winner.
Justin Bieber is resuming his tour after medical crisis
Justin Bieber will be resuming his tour after being diagnosed with an illness which left him with partial facial paralysis.
S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks retreat
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as the energy and base metal sectors pulled back and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.
Amazon to buy primary care provider One Medical for US$3.9B
Amazon announced Thursday it will acquire the primary care organization One Medical in a deal valued roughly at US$3.9 billion, marking another expansion for the retailer into health care services.
EU imposes more sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine invasion
The European Union imposed more sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine on Thursday after the bloc's 27 members backed measures that include a ban on gold imports, further restrictions on the country's biggest bank and tighter export controls on some high-technology goods.
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
This Asian country is betting on fermented horse milk to attract tourists
Kyrgyzstan is seeking to attract more tourists by promoting its traditional kumis - fermented mare's milk - which locals drink and bathe in and say is good for their health.
These are the best stargazing spots in Canada, according to a travel website
An online travel search website has ranked Alberta's Banff National Park as the most 'Instagrammable' place to stargaze in Canada this year.
Canadian gymnasts ask sport minister to suspend government funding to their sport
More than 500 Canadian gymnasts are calling on Canada's Sport Minister to freeze funding to their national sport organization.
Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted in favour of continuing to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Trucker protest shuts down operations at California port
Truckers protesting a state labour law have effectively shut down cargo operations at the Port of Oakland, it was announced Wednesday.
NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race
NASCAR is bringing an unprecedented street race to downtown Chicago next year during its 75th season in yet another radical change to its once staid schedule.
Group claims responsibility after tires of more than 30 SUVs deflated in Kitchener, Ont.
A group claiming to be environmental activists is taking responsibility after the tires of dozens of SUVs were flattened overnight in Kitchener, Ont.