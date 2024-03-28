Chief electoral officer expresses confidence in integrity of last two elections

OTTAWA -

Canada's chief electoral officer, Stephane Perrault, is telling a federal inquiry he has confidence in the integrity of the last two general elections with respect to his mandate.

As head of Elections Canada, Perrault is responsible for ensuring Canadians can exercise their democratic rights to vote and be a candidate.

Perrault is testifying at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.

The hearings are delving into possible interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 general elections.

The inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cabinet ministers and political party representatives.

An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.