Chief electoral officer expresses confidence in integrity of last two elections
Canada's chief electoral officer, Stephane Perrault, is telling a federal inquiry he has confidence in the integrity of the last two general elections with respect to his mandate.
As head of Elections Canada, Perrault is responsible for ensuring Canadians can exercise their democratic rights to vote and be a candidate.
Perrault is testifying at a commission of inquiry into foreign meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.
The hearings are delving into possible interference by China, India, Russia and others in the 2019 and 2021 general elections.
The inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josee Hogue, expects to hear evidence from more than 40 people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cabinet ministers and political party representatives.
An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2024.
Trudeau, key election players to testify at foreign interference hearings. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions are picking back up this week. Here's what you need to know.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
Spring allergy season has begun. Where is it worse in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
'Nonsense:' Doug Ford slams lawsuits filed by Ontario school boards against social media platforms
Premier Doug Ford says that lawsuits launched by four Ontario school boards against a trio of social media platforms are “nonsense” and risk becoming a distraction to the work that really matters.
Several flight attendants from Pakistan have gone missing after landing in Canada
Multiple flight attendants from Pakistan International Airlines have abandoned their jobs and are believed to have sought asylum in Canada in the past year and a half, a spokesperson for the government-owned airline says.
Record-breaking N.B. lottery winner kept winning ticket on dresser for nearly a year
A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.
Multiple bridges in Calgary shut down for police incident
Calgary police have shut down a number of bridges into and out of the downtown core as officers deal with a distraught individual.
King Charles calls for acts of friendship in first public remarks since Kate's cancer diagnosis
King Charles III gave public remarks for Maundy Thursday, addressing the importance of acts of friendship, following his and Catherine, Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnoses.
Fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
A dog and a bird formed an unlikely friendship. Their separation has infuriated followers
Peggy is a stout and muscular Staffordshire bull terrier, and Molly is a magpie, an Australian bird best known for swooping on humans during breeding season, not for befriending dogs. But in an emotional video posted online, Peggy’s owners announced that the animals had been separated.
Tipping is off the table at this Toronto restaurant
A Toronto restaurant introduced a surprising new rule that reduced the cost of a meal and raised the salaries of staff.
What happens after we die? Most Canadians say an afterlife does exist, survey shows
A new survey from the Angus Reid Institute has found that a majority of Canadians believe in some form of life after death, a proportion that has held steady for decades.
Why Canada's record population growth is helping – and hurting – the economy
Canada has recorded the fastest population growth in 66 years, increasing by 1.3 million people, or 3.2 per cent, in 2023, according to a new report from Statistics Canada.
Putin says he won't start a war with NATO but Western bases hosting Ukraine F-16s would be targets
Russian President Vladimir Putin scoffed at the possibility of his country launching an attack on a NATO member, calling it "sheer nonsense," but warned that any Western air base hosting U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are slated for deployment in Ukraine would be a "legitimate target" for the Kremlin's forces.
Gangs netting up to US$3 trillion a year as Southeast Asia human trafficking becomes a global crisis, Interpol says
Human trafficking-fuelled fraud is exploding in Southeast Asia with organized crime rings raking in close to US$3 trillion in illicit revenue annually, the head of Interpol has said in comments that reveal the huge profits being earned by cartels.
France to sue student it says falsely accused principal of forcibly removing headscarf
A French high school student is being sued by the government for falsely accusing her former principal of assaulting her after he made her remove her headscarf on school premises, the country's prime minister said Wednesday.
Italy races to stop leaning tower from collapsing
It's become Italy's other "leaning tower." And now, after mounting concern that the Torre Garisenda in Bologna might be on the verge of collapse, a plan has been hatched to save it using the same equipment that shored up the Tower of Pisa.
MyPillow, owned by U.S. election denier Mike Lindell, formally evicted from Minnesota warehouse
A court ordered the eviction Wednesday of MyPillow from a suburban Minneapolis warehouse that it formerly used.
Robotic police dog shot multiple times, credited with avoiding potential bloodshed
A robotic dog named Roscoe is being thanked by state police in Massachusetts for helping avert a tragedy involving a person barricaded in a home.
Premiers not being truthful about carbon tax, Trudeau says while sparks fly in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative premiers across the country are 'not telling the truth' when it comes to the carbon tax. Trudeau's comments came as fresh sparks were flying in Ottawa at a recalled House of Commons committee.
Here's what Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will offer renters
The federal government will create a new 'Canadian Renters' Bill of Rights,' which would require landlords to disclose their properties' rental price history to prospective tenants.
Measles cases in Canada are increasing, Canada's chief public health officer warns
The number of confirmed measles cases in Canada so far this year is more than three times higher than all infections recorded in 2023, the country's chief public health officer said as she urged people to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.
2,969 Waterloo Region elementary students suspended for out-of-date vaccination records
“We don’t want to suspend,” says Dr. David Aoki with Waterloo Region Public Health. “We want to get them up-to-date and also remind parents you need to get this shot. It’s important.”
Living with no visual memories: ‘I can’t relive any experience I see’
Visualizing a memory is a common occurrence for many people. A whiff of cinnamon and ginger may whisk you back to your childhood kitchen to relive eating freshly baked cookies, while hearing a particular tune may trigger images of dancing with a special someone.
This rare flower that smells like 'rotten flesh' will bloom soon inside a Michigan home
For over half their lives, twins Rainey and Evelyn Hauser have shared their dad's attention with a leafy sibling of sorts — an endangered tropical plant called an Amorphophallus titanum.
Ontario man loses $12K to deepfake scam involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Toronto man is out $12,000 after falling victim to a deepfake cryptocurrency scam that appeared to involve Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Crypt near Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner could fetch US$400,000 at auction
A one-space mausoleum crypt in the vicinity of Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner will go on auction Saturday, when it is expected to reach between US$200,000 and $400,000.
Why this artist is making ink from guns
In February, the artist and ink-maker Thomas Little loaded up his van and travelled around North Carolina to paint 20 delicate, lonely vignettes of American landscapes — each one representing a city in his home state that experienced at least one mass shooting in 2023.
Eva Mendes opens up about her acting hiatus after having kids with Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes has opened up about her transition from actress to full-time mom to her kids with actor partner Ryan Gosling.
Statistics Canada reports real GDP up 0.6 per cent in January as Quebec strikes end
Canada's real gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in January, helped by the end of public sector strikes in Quebec in November and December, Statistics Canada said Thursday.
U.S. economic growth for last quarter is revised up slightly to a healthy 3.4% annual rate
The U.S. economy grew at a solid 3.4 per cent annual pace from October through December, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its previous estimate. The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 3.2 per cent rate last quarter.
Fallen crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison
Crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for a massive fraud that unravelled with the collapse of FTX, once one of the world's most popular platforms for exchanging digital currency.
A fight to protect the dignity of Michelangelo's David raises questions about freedom of expression
Michelangelo's David has been a towering figure in Italian culture since its completion in 1504. But in the current era of the quick buck, curators worry the marble statue's religious and political significance is being diminished.
MLB Opening Day: 2024 regular season kicks off in full with Shohei Ohtani cloud looming
Although fans have been treated to a glimpse of MLB action, the 2024 season kicks off in full on Thursday with Opening Day.
Berrios takes the mound as Blue Jays open 2024 MLB season against Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays open their 2024 Major League Baseball season this afternoon with a road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Lionel Messi says he hasn't yet thought about when he will retire
In an interview with the Big Time Podcast released on Wednesday, the 36-year-old Messi revealed that he doesn’t see his advancing years as an important factor in determining when to end his career.
China's latest EV is a 'connected' car from smart phone and electronics maker Xiaomi
Xiaomi, a well-known maker of smart consumer electronics in China, is joining the country's booming but crowded market for electric cars.
What new auto insurance reforms will mean for Ontarians, if they get introduced
Ontario has among the highest rates for auto insurance premiums in Canada -- just below Alberta and Nova Scotia -- however, the introduction of an insurance reform in the provincial budget could soon lower prices.
48 stolen vehicles seized, 150 charges laid in Toronto police investigations
Officers say 48 vehicles with a combined value of just under $4 million were recently seized as part of a Toronto police investigation focused on the trafficking, shipping, and re-vinning of stolen vehicles.
Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Record-setting pop tab collection for Ontario boy
It started small with a little pop tab collection to simply raise some money for charity and help someone — but it didn’t take long for word to get out that 10-year-old Jace Weber from Mildmay, Ont. was quickly building up a large supply of aluminum pop tabs.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario to balance budget ahead of 2026 election, citing delay due to 'economic uncertainty'
Ontario is facing a larger than anticipated deficit but the Doug Ford government still plans to balance its books before the next provincial election.
Marine LNG jetty project in Delta, B.C., gets environmental assessment certificate
British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate.
What’s open and closed for the Easter long weekend in Toronto
Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.
Calgary business optimism up so far in 2024: Report
A new report suggests Calgary’s business expectations are on the up and up thanks to provincial growth and fewer closures in the city.
Shots fired at a home in Cityscape, police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a home in the northeast community of Cityscape was hit by bullets early Thursday.
Opposition parties irked at Ottawa, CAQ after federal housing announcement
The Parti Quebecois (PQ) has roundly denounced the federal government's 'interference' in Quebec's areas of jurisdiction in relation to its housing announcement.
Quebec judge to rule today whether man should stand trial for daycare crash deaths
A Quebec court judge will decide later today whether a man will stand trial on charges of first-degree murder for allegedly killing two children by driving a city bus into a Montreal-area daycare.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after vehicle crashes into tree: Urgences-sante
A young man was killed and another is in critical condition after the car they were in crashed into a tree in Montreal.
Alberta premier says she's hearing Edmonton is in rocky financial patch, offers help
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government won’t intervene but — if asked — would help the City of Edmonton navigate a reported rocky patch of financial and staffing dysfunction.
Edmonton woman asks for action on problem intersection in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman is calling attention to what she says is a dangerous intersection in her community.
Surging Kings, Oilers meet with plenty on the line
Two teams fighting for Western Conference playoff position meet when the Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
Premier Tim Houston sets up emergency Nova Scotia Guard
Premier Tim Houston announced the establishment of the Nova Scotia Guard, a group of volunteers that will support communities during and after emergencies.
Fredericton man charged after historic building significantly damaged by fire
Police say a Fredericton man is facing charges after a historic building in the city’s downtown was significantly damaged by fire earlier this month.
'This is why we're here': A Winnipeg biotech company's role in a new treatment used in Canada
A Winnipeg biotech company is being celebrated for its role in a first-of-its-kind treatment in Canada.
Far North police 'dispatch' polar bear stalking schoolyard
Police and local hunters in an Ontario Far North First Nation community have “dispatched” a polar that was showing abnormal behaviour and treating the area as a hunting ground.
Sask.'s Ethan Bear enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Ochapowace First Nation hockey star Ethan Bear will be away from the Washington Capitals and the NHL for an indefinite period of time after entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Cambridge encampment to remain in place until next court hearing
A superior court has temporarily blocked the eviction of a Cambridge, Ont. encampment while it hears the case for an emergency injunction against the city.
Ontario auto-insurance changes could leave some vulnerable, says expert
The Ontario government is introducing changes to auto-insurance, but some experts say the move is ill-advised.
Evicted family given access to home, contemplating legal action
A Cambridge, Ont. family, evicted from their rental home after the landlord allegedly lost possession of the property, gives us an update on their living situation.
Blind Sask. curlers say WestJet left them in the lurch after flight cancellation
A blind Saskatoon man is speaking out about a lack of accessibility services offered to him and a group of blind curlers by West Jet while at the Saskatoon airport.
Sask. man's lawsuit is thrown out after he misses a call from court
A Saskatoon man's lawsuit against his travel agent was dismissed because he missed a call from the courthouse.
St. Marys River closed in Sault Ste. Marie after 'marine casualty'
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Serious crash closed Hwy 17 between Wawa, Batchawana
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to a “serious motor vehicle collision,” police say.
Assault involving a wrench leads to charges in Woodstock
Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a “physical altercation” in progress in the area of Devonshire Avenue and Vansittart Avenue.
No leaks or fires reported after train cars carrying liquid petroleum gas derail in Sarnia
Emergency services in Sarnia are on scene of a train derailment. According to CN, a 14-car derailment with three tanker cars on their side happened at Vidal Street and St. Andrews Street.
$300K drug bust in Meaford
During the search, officers discovered and seized a quantity of cocaine, ketamine, and crack cocaine.
'Seatbelts save lives,' OPP urges motorists to buckle up this weekend amid alarming stats
The Easter long weekend is expected to be busy on the roads, and provincial police are urging motorists and passengers to buckle up before heading out.
Town of Huntsville confirms it was hit by ransomware attack
A town in Ontario's Muskoka region has shared more details about a cybersecurity incident earlier this month.
What's open and closed Easter long weekend in Simcoe County
Here is a list of what is open and closed across Simcoe County during the Easter long weekend.
Man arrested for making 'death threats' against Windsor mayor: police
A 68-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.
How much money did city staff make in 2023?
In accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, the city is making public the salaries and benefits to municipal employees who earned $100,000 or more as reported on their 2023 T4.
Two more youths arrested for attack on teen with autism. Warning: contains graphic video
The Windsor Police Service has arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.
B.C. files unexplained wealth order after seizing gold, cash and jewelry from crypto co-founder
The British Columbia government has filed an unexplained wealth order in an effort to seize a quarter-million dollars in cash, as well as 45 gold bars and luxury jewelry from the operator of a fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange company.
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.
Trial set for Alberta high school football players charged with sexual assault
Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.
Medicine Hat mayor pursuing judicial review after sanctions, wants to get back to work
The mayor of Medicine Hat, Alta., isn't backing down, after being stripped of her power and half of her pay by city council last week.
Alberta conservationists say solar project threatens pronghorn antelope habitat
A conservation group is calling on the Alberta government to put a stop to a solar farm being built near Medicine Hat.
Highway 17 west of Sudbury reopened after transport crash, roll over
A single transport crash early Thursday morning on Highway 17 west of Sudbury brought traffic to a stop for several hours, reopening shortly before 10:30 a.m.
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gathered in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.