Candice Bergen, former interim Conservative leader, resigning from Parliament

Candice Bergen, the former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, is resigning from Parliament.

In a video announcement posted on Twitter, Bergen said she submitted her letter of resignation on Wednesday.

She had previously said that she would not be running in the next federal election.

She has represented the Manitoba riding of Portage—Lisgar since 2008.

Bergen was named interim Conservative leader in February 2022, after the party voted to oust Erin O’Toole as leader.

Bergen was previously a cabinet minister in Stephen Harper’s government and served as Opposition House leader under then-interim party leader Rona Ambrose.