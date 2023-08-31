Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc has made public a six-month progress report on steps taken to implement the dozens of recommendations stemming from the Emergencies Act inquiry.

So far, according to LeBlanc, the government has "made progress" on:

identifying and protecting critical trade and transportation corridors; and

improving the security of the financial sector around the use of crypto assets, money laundering and terrorist financing.

The progress report, which was first presented to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is just seven pages long, but vows the government will issue "a comprehensive public response to the Commission’s report by February 2024."

"Our priority remains to keep Canadians safe and protect our democracy, jobs, supply chains, and our economy," LeBlanc said in a brief statement. "We will continue to work collaboratively with our provincial, territorial, and municipal partners as we review the recommendations.”

When the Public Order Emergency Commission released its five-volume report concluding that ultimately the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act, Trudeau promised to present a plan to respond to the report's findings within six months.

The deadline for the government to keep this pledge, was mid-August.

Commissioner Paul Rouleau—who was tapped to lead what became an expansive probe into Trudeau's use of extraordinary national powers to bring an end to the "Freedom Convoy" protests and blockades—issued 56 recommendations for the federal government to consider.

Rouleau's recommendations—aimed at learning from and avoiding similar occupations and blockages at key border crossings in the future—were broken down into six categories.

They included calls for change across levels of government on areas including policing, intelligence co-ordination and protecting critical trade infrastructure. The recommendations also included amendments to the Emergencies Act, and areas requiring further study.

Rouleau had also asked that in its comprehensive public response, the federal government identify which recommendations it accepted and which it rejected, and provide a detailed timeline for implementing the changes that will be made as well as a thorough explanation for why other calls for action were being refused.

More coming…