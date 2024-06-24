Yukon mine halts operations after system failure, says infrastructure damaged

Top Cats: Panthers win their 1st Stanley Cup, top Oilers 2-1 in Game 7
The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Work has been temporarily stopped at a mine in central Yukon after what the company says was a failure of its system that uses chemicals to help extract gold.
Victoria Gold said in a statement Monday that its heap leach pad at the Eagle Gold Mine near Mayo experienced a failure, causing some damage to infrastructure and that "a portion of the failure has left containment."
Heap leaching uses chemicals to percolate through crushed ore, allowing it to extract gold.
A technical report on the company's website says gold at the Eagle Gold Mine is being leached with a cyanide solution.
A statement from the First Nation of Nacho Nyak Dun, whose traditional territory includes the mine site, said it is concerned about the "potentially significant and far-reaching environmental impacts, particularly to surrounding waters, fish and wildlife."
The First Nation said early reports appear to indicate that the "significant" heap leach failure caused a landslide near the facility and gold recovery plant.
"This is a deeply serious incident and we are monitoring it closely, with our staff on the ground and with our partners in public government," Chief Dawna Hope said in the statement.
"Our first priority is to minimize the impacts on our lands, waters and wildlife, as well as on (the First Nation) and any other affected First Nations. We will then seek to understand how and why this occurred."
Victoria Gold said no one was injured, and staff and management continue to assess the situation and gather information.
The First Nation said it is in contact with both the mining company and the Yukon government.
John Thompson, a spokesman for the Yukon Department of Energy, Mines and Resources, said in a statement that territorial natural resource officers will be investigating.
The Eagle Gold Mine poured its first gold in 2019 and the company says it's expected to produce 2.4 million ounces over an 11-year lifespan.
The mine employs approximately 500 people as well as numerous contractors and consultants, according to the company website.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2024.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the NHL playoffs after an incredible post-season that finished just short of a Stanley Cup.
It is a tight race in the Toronto-St. Paul's byelection tonight with results still trickling in more than an hour after polls closed.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will plead guilty to a felony charge in a deal with the U.S. Justice Department that will allow him to walk free and resolve a long-running legal saga that spanned multiple continents and centred on the publication of a trove of classified documents.
New projections by Statistics Canada suggest the nation's population could reach 63 million by 2073.
In light of the news that Princess Anne's trip this week to Canada was cancelled because of an injury, royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the princess's contributions as a royal figure that extend far beyond traditional ceremonials.
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a “mass shooting” outside a school in Etobicoke earlier this month that took the lives of two men and wounded three others, police say.
Speaker Randy Weekes officially tendered his resignation from the Saskatchewan Party Government Caucus – following an extended saga that saw Weekes accuse government MLAs of harassment.
A fourth teen accused in the fatal stabbing of a Toronto homeless man has pleaded guilty.
The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to an out-of-control blaze burning about 15 kilometres north of Lillooet.
This year marks the 90th anniversary of the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) prize home draw. In the West Latimer area of Langley Township you’ll find this year’s coveted prize: a nearly 3,500 square-foot newly built home worth more than $2.35 million.
The B.C. government will consider updated seatbelt regulations following a school bus crash near Lac La Hache that left more than a dozen people hospitalized last week, Premier David Eby said Monday.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says work to restore a failed water main has reached an 'important week,' adding that the installing of pipe and backfilling of excavations are expected 'soon.'
Crown prosecutors have closed what they described as a "very complex case" involving national security in the trial of a Calgary man accused of going to Syria to fight with ISIS.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a collision between a freight train and a pickup truck in the Township of South Glengarry on Monday afternoon.
The Edmonton Oilers are one game away from clinching the Stanley Cup and fans like Cory Johnson will be in in the stands as his team attempts what could be one of the biggest comebacks in NHL history.
The chair of Ottawa's Audit Committee says she is confident city staff can keep the cost of Lansdowne 2.0 from ballooning, despite financial warnings from the city's auditor general.
A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter in Montreal's Cartierville neighbourhood on Monday evening.
Torrential rains over the past few hours have damaged some twenty sections of road in Chertsey, in the Lanaudière region, while four sectors have left more than a hundred citizens landlocked.
An Alberta RCMP officer who was previously charged with child sexual exploitation is facing additional charges.
A weather system extending across Atlantic Canada continues to bring periods of showery weather along with a risk of thunderstorms.
A youth has claimed responsibility for a fire on a trail bridge in Bridgewater, N.S., last Thursday.
The nursing station in a northern Manitoba community is a complete loss after a fire tore through the facility early Monday morning.
An encampment in support of Palestine at the University of Winnipeg is gone.
Fans descending on True North Square on game day are typically dressed to the nines in Winnipeg Jets gear.
Residents in Saskatchewan's southeast took to social media to show off the damage caused by Sunday's province-wide storms.
A former Regina teacher is on trial after being accused of sexually exploiting a female student.
An Ornge air ambulance was called in after a young child reportedly fell off a bridge and into a creek.
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
A new co-working space has opened in in Waterloo, Ont. that's being described as the office of the future.
Environment Canada is investigating whether Carrot River, Sask. was hit by a tornado on Sunday night.
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
It’s been a busy night for the North Bay Fire Department which is working to contain a fire on Joseph Street in the city’s Ferris community. When crews arrived the garage was already engulfed.
CN crews are responding to a train derailment in a remote part of northeastern Ontario on Monday.
Detectives in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after the body of a missing tourist was found in St. Marys River on Sunday.
Zukifili ‘Zeko’ Abdul Hashim was just days away from graduating high school when he died from a stabbing just steps from his front door in London, Ont.
Residents of a public housing complex near Western University were shaken to learn London police have laid a murder charge in relation to the death of a tenant. London police have charged a 44-year-old man with second-degree murder in relation to the death of 62-year-old Cheryl Lynn Sheldon.
A two-vehicle collision in Malahide resulted in fatal injuries to a pet passenger on Saturday. The T-Bone collision on Talbot Line near Walker Road saw one driver extricated from the vehicle by fire services and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
A married couple from Clearview Township is set to appear in season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
Police arrested an allegedly impaired and suspended driver who crashed into a ditch with a child onboard in Port Severn.
One person was hospitalized following a collision on Essa Road in Barrie early Monday morning.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit says routine monitoring for West Nile Virus has identified one positive mosquito pool in the region.
Members of the Essex OPP detachment are actively searching for a missing swimmer in Leamington.
The Highway 3 Widening Project from Essex to Leamington will be in full force come July.
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after slitting another man’s throat in the parking lot of a mall in Nanaimo, B.C., last year has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
It’s the signing of a historic agreement between Cowichan Tribes, the federal government and the provincial government. It will see the province’s largest First Nation take back its inherent right to self determination.
Thousands of B.C. families who receive a benefit from the province will get a little more money this year, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
On Monday, the federal and provincial governments announced joint funding of $97 million to increase internet access across parts of northern Ontario.
One person is in hospital in Sault Ste. Marie after a brutal attack by a stranger wielding a metal baseball bat.
Two teenage suspects are in custody after police conducted a high-risk takedown of a vehicle following an armed robbery in the Sault.
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
The Ontario elementary school that Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid once attended is abuzz with excitement ahead of Monday night’s Stanley Cup Final.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
Canada accused China of undermining global trade rules and flooding the market with electric vehicles Monday as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland kick-started the process required to impose new import taxes on Chinese-made EVs.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
The United Nations chief on Monday launched global principles to combat online hate and lies and demanded that big tech companies use their power to reduce the harm they are doing to people and societies around the world.
Two U.S. astronauts abandoned plans to exit the International Space Station to conduct maintenance on Monday due to a spacesuit malfunction.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on set for "Freaky Friday 2." The two are reprising their roles of mother and daughter Anna and Tess Coleman, although the plot is mostly being kept under wraps.
Big record companies are suing artificial intelligence song-generators Suno and Udio for copyright infringement, alleging that the AI music startups are exploiting the recorded works of artists from Chuck Berry to Mariah Carey.
Enbridge Inc. and Six Nations Energy Development LP announced plans Monday to develop a massive wind energy project in southeast Saskatchewan.
The federal government is giving a combined $11 million to six tech companies in Ottawa that are developing wireless and artificial intelligence (AI) advancements.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Two Calgarians are celebrating a big lottery win that has left them $7-million richer.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors have agreed to terms on a max extension, one that will be worth about $225 million over five years and could reach about $270 million if he meets supermax criteria, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
Canada accused China of undermining global trade rules and flooding the market with electric vehicles Monday as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland kick-started the process required to impose new import taxes on Chinese-made EVs.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
