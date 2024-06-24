Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan set out to make 2025 freakier

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are on set for “Freaky Friday 2.”

The two are reprising their roles of mother and daughter Anna and Tess Coleman, although the plot is mostly being kept under wraps.

Disney did reveal some points in the sequel, saying the movie, “picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.”

A picture of the two was posted to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!”

Also starring in the sequel are Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Joining the cast are Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

Lohan and Curtis have previously teased a sequel to their 2003 turn as a mother-daughter duo who switch bodies. That film was a remake of a 1976 original, which starred Jodie Foster as the daughter and Barbara Harris as the mom. The story is based on a 1972 novel “Freaky Friday” by Mary Rodgers.