Sports

    • Zaccagni scores in injury time for Italy to advance at Euro 2024 with draw against Croatia

    Italian players celebrate after teammate Mattia Zaccagni scored during a match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany on June 24, 2024. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo) Italian players celebrate after teammate Mattia Zaccagni scored during a match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany on June 24, 2024. (Petr David Josek/AP Photo)
    LEIPZIG, Germany -

    Italy substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the last minute of stoppage time for Italy to advance to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 after drawing Croatia 1-1 on Monday.

    Luka Modric’s second-half strike looked like sending Croatia through as the Group B runner-up, but Zaccagni swept a brilliant shot inside the far post in the eighth minute of added time to cap a furious finale from the defending champions.

    Italy needed a point to progress, while Croatia realistically needed a win to stay in the tournament. The Croatians have two points from their three games and must wait on other results to see if it’s enough to scrape through as one of the best third-place finishers.

