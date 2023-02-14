Canadian foreign minister Joly meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has travelled to Ukraine to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

In a video of the meeting shared by the Ukrainian leader's office on Tuesday, Joly shook Zelenskyy's hand and thanked him for taking the time before sitting down with officials, including Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv and Canada's Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza.

According to a release from Zelenskyy's office, the president "expressed gratitude to the Canadian government and the Canadian people for their strong support and assistance to Ukraine during the war," citing financial and military aid including Leopard 2 tanks as examples.

The two also discussed Ukraine's proposed "peace formula," the potential for Canada to hold a global peace summit, and the need to hold Russians accountable for the now nearly years-long invasion, according to the Ukrainian communique about the meeting.

"We'll be talking even more about the question of accountability," Joly can be heard saying in the video.

It's unclear if Joly is still in Ukraine. CTV News has reached out for comment, but there has yet to be any public communication from Joly or her office about this visit.