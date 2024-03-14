Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to "essential employees," at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced the move Thursday, saying the paring down of staff will allow Canada to "maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies."
As of Thursday, the Canadian Embassy in Port-au-Prince remains temporarily closed to the public "due to the unpredictable security situation."
The remaining consular team in the country will continue to provide assistance to Canadians, remotely, alongside those that are now "temporarily abroad," Joly said.
Non-essential employees have been relocated to the Dominican Republic, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) officials confirmed Thursday during a briefing in Ottawa. This follows other countries that have already moved staff out of Haiti in recent days.
The operational move of Canadian staff took place Thursday morning, using chartered helicopters.
Citing operational security, officials would not confirm the number of evacuated staff, or those who remain. The government also would not speak to whether Canada has increased its security posture at the embassy.
"In terms of ensuring the security of the team remaining in Port-au-Prince, the drawdown is also part of that rationale in terms of being able to focus our security, our assets, our life support, to support that core team that remains in place," GAC director general Sebastien Beaulieu said.
Joly said Canada remains committed to supporting the Haitian people in the long-term, but the immediate priority is the safety and security of Canadians.
"This intervention will help ensure it," she said.
This pivot comes after Canada's Ambassador to Haiti André François Giroux told CTV News Channel's Power Play on Monday that embassy staff was "very safe" and had no plan to evacuate, but was "ready for every eventuality."
Advice to Canadians
Given the instability and surge in gang violence and attacks on infrastructure, GAC updated its Haiti travel advice on March 10, advising Canadians to "shelter in place" or limit their movements if they are unable to, as well as stock up on essential food, water and medications.
There are currently close to 3,000 Canadians in Haiti registered with the Registration of Canadians Abroad service, and the federal emergency response centre had replied to less than 100 enquiries since March 3.
Officials said Thursday that the government is currently in direct text and email contact with Canadians in Haiti about the curfew and other emergency response measures, but so far, there are no plans to offer assisted departures or repatriation flights.
Canada is "planning prudently, but we're not there yet," when it comes to evacuations, Beaulieu said.
GAC has said the government is continuing to "monitor and assess the security situation very closely," vowing to work in coordination with allies on contingences, as the situation evolves.
Haitians need to lead solution: PM
Canada issued a statement yesterday welcoming the news of a political agreement among Haitian stakeholders to move ahead with appointing a transitional presidential council and government, amid the extensive political and humanitarian turmoil that has been proliferating since mid-2021.
Ambassador Giroux is one of the diplomatic staff that will remain in Haiti, to "continue to engage Haitian stakeholders and international partners toward the implementation of the political agreement," GAC said in a statement following Joly's social media post.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the current security situation a "catastrophe" and "extraordinarily challenging," while describing the role Canada is playing in diplomatic talks with CARICOM nations.
"It is obvious that with the ongoing challenge, as much as the international community will continue to have a role to play, if we want a sustainable solution, that has to be led by Haitians themselves," Trudeau told reporters during a scrum in Windsor, Ont.
Earlier this week, in the wake of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry's resignation, community leaders gathered at Montreal's Maison d'Haiti to ask the Canadian government to step up its efforts to deal with the crisis shaking their homeland.
Trudeau said Thursday that he spoke with members of the Haitian community last night.
"It is not easy… We are extremely active on this file and will continue to be," Trudeau said.
With files from CTV News' Genevieve Beauchemin
We have proceeded today to reduce our footprint to essential employees at our embassy in Port-au-Prince 🇭🇹.— Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) March 14, 2024
This will allow us to maintain our presence in Haiti to support Canadians during this volatile situation, given limited availability of supplies.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
-
-
Obituary
Obituary Kim Rudd, former Ontario Liberal MP and entrepreneur, dies at 66
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Canada
-
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
-
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
-
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
-
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door amid home invasions
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect makes brief court appearance
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, made a brief appearance in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday afternoon.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal from churches who fought Manitoba COVID rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by several churches that fought Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions.
World
-
Pope says option of resigning is only 'a distant hypothesis'
Pope Francis has no intention of resigning as he feels that his health is good enough to allow him to carry on, he says in a new book whose excerpts were published by Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper on Thursday.
-
North Korea's Kim test drives a new tank and orders troops to prepare for war
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un joined troops training on a new tank model and drove one himself, state media reported Thursday, as his rivals South Korea and the U.S. wrapped up their annual military exercises.
-
Alaska Airlines passenger accused of trying to open cockpit door has been charged in federal court
A passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight this month repeatedly tried to open the cockpit door, prompting flight attendants to barricade the door and have the man restrained until landing, court documents filed in federal court allege.
-
Yemen's Houthis have a hypersonic missile, possibly raising stakes in Red Sea crisis, report claims
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have a new, hypersonic missile in their arsenal, Russia's state media reported Thursday, potentially raising the stakes in their ongoing attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways against the backdrop of Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
-
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
-
Death of non-binary teen Nex Benedict after school fight is ruled a suicide, medical examiner says
The death of a non-binary high school student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma high school restroom has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner's office said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti citing 'volatile' environment
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince, but so far has no plans to begin evacuating citizens as unrest continues to grip the Caribbean nation.
-
Will Ottawa meet its fiscal target? Economists split as deficit tracks higher
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has pledged that the government will meet its fiscal targets in the upcoming federal budget, but economists say achieving that goal will be challenging as the deficit tracks higher.
-
As U.S. considers TikTok ban, Canada reveals national security review was quietly ordered months ago
The federal Liberals ordered a national security review of popular video app TikTok in September 2023 but did not disclose it publicly.
Health
-
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
-
More than 85K window blinds recalled because of strangulation risk for children
Health Canada issued a recall for tens of thousands of window blinds, saying they pose a strangulation risk for children.
-
UN report: Many countries are bouncing back from COVID pandemic but the poorest are not
Many countries are bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the poorest are not and a significant number are seeing conditions deteriorating, a report from the UN Development Program said Wednesday.
Sci-Tech
-
Asian elephants bury their dead, study suggests
Researchers in India have for the first time documented how Asian elephants bury dead calves.
-
SpaceX Starship lost on return to Earth after completing most of test flight
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
-
B.C. to kill 25 deer to test for chronic wasting disease
The B.C. government says it will cull 25 deer in the Kootenay region to test for chronic wasting disease.
Entertainment
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
Musicians' muse Pattie Boyd auctions love letters from Eric Clapton and George Harrison
Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie's auction house, alongside clothing, jewelry and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians’ muse.
-
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel wins appeal over murder conviction
Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel's conviction for the murder of an associate more than a decade ago was quashed on Thursday, with a London court ruling that attempts to bribe the trial jury meant the conviction was unsafe.
Business
-
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
-
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Customers using the self-checkout at a handful of Loblaw-owned stores in Ontario are being asked to scan their receipts to exit the store, a new pilot project aimed at curbing grocery theft, the company says.
-
Tesla is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500. Analysts say it has further to fall
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
Lifestyle
-
Could you be the next James Bond? U.K. spy agency releases puzzle for potential new recruits
Do you have a burning desire to be the next real-life James Bond?
-
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
-
What's Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more
Math enthusiasts around the world, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day on Thursday. Here's a little more about the holiday's origin and how it's celebrated today.
Sports
-
Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads stolen ahead of Penguins tribute night
Jaromir Jagr is missing. Well, the bobbleheads of the former NHL star are anyway.
-
'We lift our foot off the gas': Canucks lose in overtime to Avalanche
With the NHL playoffs looming, the Vancouver Canucks are finding they still have lessons to learn.
-
Zach Hyman has natural hat trick as Edmonton Oilers rock Washington Capitals 7-2
There were no shortage of storylines for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Autos
-
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
-
Tesla is the worst performing stock in the S&P 500. Analysts say it has further to fall
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
-
Opinion
Opinion The pros and cons of buying or leasing a vehicle
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.