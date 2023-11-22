Politics

    • Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources

    National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.

    A meeting of all security related organizations and departments is happening now.

    Officials are trying to determine if this is an isolated incident.

    This is a breaking news story. More updates to come.

    With files from CTV News' Vassy Kapelos 

