Politics

    • Canada, G7 urge 'all parties' to de-escalate in growing Mideast conflict

    Share

    Canada called for "all parties" to de-escalate rising tensions in the Mideast following an apparent Israeli drone attack against Iran overnight.

    G7 foreign ministers, including Canada’s, and the High Representative for the European Union released a public statement Friday morning. The statement condemned Iran’s "direct and unprecedented attack" on April 13, which saw Western allies intercept more than 100 bomb-carrying drones headed towards Israel, the G7 countries said.

    Prior to the Iranian attack, a previous airstrike, widely blamed on Israel, destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, killing 12 people including two elite Iranian generals.

    "I join my G7 colleagues in urging all parties to work to prevent further escalation," wrote Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a post on X Friday.

    The group renewed its declaration of "full solidarity" with Israel, calling Iran's strikes against that country an "unacceptable step," and one that pushed the region toward greater instability. It also called on Iran to refrain from supporting Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah and other militant groups.

    "We will hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions and we stand ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures," read the statement.

    It did not definitively identify what "other measures" the G7 is considering. 

    More details to come.

    IN DEPTH

    Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?

    Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    After COVID, WHO defines disease spread 'through air'

    The World Health Organization and around 500 experts have agreed for the first time on what it means for a disease to spread through the air, in a bid to avoid the confusion early in the COVID-19 pandemic that some scientists have said cost lives.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News