Canada, G7 urge 'all parties' to de-escalate in growing Mideast conflict

Canada called for "all parties" to de-escalate rising tensions in the Mideast following an apparent Israeli drone attack against Iran overnight.

G7 foreign ministers, including Canada’s, and the High Representative for the European Union released a public statement Friday morning. The statement condemned Iran’s "direct and unprecedented attack" on April 13, which saw Western allies intercept more than 100 bomb-carrying drones headed towards Israel, the G7 countries said.

Prior to the Iranian attack, a previous airstrike, widely blamed on Israel, destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria, killing 12 people including two elite Iranian generals.

"I join my G7 colleagues in urging all parties to work to prevent further escalation," wrote Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly in a post on X Friday.

The group renewed its declaration of "full solidarity" with Israel, calling Iran's strikes against that country an "unacceptable step," and one that pushed the region toward greater instability. It also called on Iran to refrain from supporting Hamas, Lebanese Hezbollah and other militant groups.

"We will hold the Iranian government accountable for its malicious and destabilizing actions and we stand ready to adopt further sanctions or take other measures," read the statement.

It did not definitively identify what "other measures" the G7 is considering.

More details to come.