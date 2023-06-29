Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion "malicious actions" a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
In an ever-evolving online environment, with criminals, hackers and adversary state actors looking to exploit vulnerabilities in Canada— from taking down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's website to much more malevolent goals—a new report from the Communications Security Establishment (CSE) details an increase in efforts undertaken in the last year.
According to CSE's annual report released Thursday, the agency's automated defences protected the federal government from 2.3 trillion "malicious actions," an average of 6.3 billion a day.
As the federal government's cyber security operations lead, CSE is mandated to focus on foreign intelligence, active and defensive cyber operations, and assisting federal partners with cyber protection with the goal of countering hostile state activity and cybercrime and disrupting foreign adversaries.
In the last year, approved by Defence Minister Anita Anand, CSE received authorization to conduct one defensive operation and three active operations; the most active operations since the Communications Security Establishment Act came into force in 2019.
While CSE isn't providing much specific detail about what all of these operations involved, the report does note that this year it did conduct active cyber operations to "disrupt and remove harmful terrorist content disseminated online by foreign, ideologically-motivated extremists."
"This disruption fractured the extremists’ group cohesion and significantly reduced their online reach and ability to recruit new members," said the agency in the report.
More broadly, in the last four years the agency has also conducted active cyber operations to counter hostile state activity, counter cybercrime, and assist the Canadian Armed Forces.These foreign cyber operation authorizations are valid for up to a year, and CSE is able to carry out multiple operations under a single authorization, though some can be "precautionary" and don't resolve in actions being taken.
"As always, there are parts of our work that we cannot share in a public report. We don’t identify specific targets of our signals intelligence gathering or foreign cyber operations. These are classified," said CSE Chief of CSE, Caroline Xavier, in the unclassified summary of the agency's work between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.
The uptick in active operations comes after a 2022 federal budget boost of $273.7 million meant to bolster CSE's capabilities to conduct foreign operations for years to come.
As the report notes, all of the activities conducted by CSE's more than 3,200 employees are subject to external review by the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) and the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).
WHAT ABOUT FOREIGN INTERFERENCE?
Thursday's report plainly states that foreign states "are attempting to influence and interfere with Canada’s society and democracy" in a number of ways, including espionage and online disinformation.
While the report doesn't draw a direct line between China and foreign election interference, as has been a central preoccupation for federal politicians in recent months, CSE does call out China for its diaspora intimidation tactics.
Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault, left to right, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Duheme, Communications Security Establishment Chief Caroline Xavier and Canadian Security Intelligence Service Deputy Director of Operations Michelle Tessier discuss where to sit before appearing at the Procedure and House Affairs committee on Parliament hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, March 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
"Authoritarian states use a variety of means to monitor and intimidate diaspora populations around the world, including in Canada. An example of this is the issue of the People’s Republic of China operating 'police service stations' in Canada," reads the report.
Other than saying CSE "works with global and federal partners to mitigate the risks posed by these transnational repression activities," little detail is shared on what that mitigation looks like, though the agency outlined a series of ways CSE says it supports Canada's efforts to combat foreign interference.
These include:
- providing foreign signals intelligence to Government of Canada decision makers about the intentions, capabilities and activities of foreign-based threat actors;
- defending Canada’s federal elections infrastructure from malicious cyber activity;
- proactively helping democratic institutions improve their cyber security;
- sharing unclassified threat assessments with the public; and
- sharing information to help Canadians identify disinformation and protect their privacy and security online.
As part of a suite of measures meant to assuage concerns about the strength of Canada's intuitions in the face of foreign meddling, in March, Trudeau tapped NSICOP and NSIRA to launch external reviews of the 2019 and 2021 elections and how agencies including CSE responded.
In Thursday's report the agency said it has been providing information to these oversight bodies, and confirmed participation in the work done by former special rapporteur David Johnston.
A member of the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force engaged during the last two elections and the recent federal byelections, Thursday's report also notes that CSE has set up a dedicated point of contact that political parties can reach out to on cyber security matters, outside of election periods.
It appears that this line of communication was utilized last spring, when CSE briefed parties on the increased risk of Russian-backed cyber threat activity following the invasion of Ukraine.
"Representatives from five parties attended the briefing, which included cyber security recommendations. The Cyber Centre sent the content of the briefing to all 19 registered federal political parties," reads the report.
CSE said in the last year it has sought to expose and counter Russian disinformation social media campaigns, and has also supported Ukraine's cybersecurity by notifying them about "hostile cyber activities against Ukraine’s national infrastructure" and "vulnerabilities on their network infrastructure to prevent hostile activity" based on data shared proactively with CSE by the Ukrainian authorities.
COMMON SCAMS AND CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE
In addition to CSE's work providing foreign intelligence on cyber threats to Canada, the agency's "Cyber Centre" also works to alert industries and Canadians about emerging threats and tactics of state actors and cybercriminals online, and ways to protect themselves and their devices.
In the last year, hundreds of warnings have been issued, ranging from routine cyber hygiene advice to urgent alerts.
A recent example of this was a notice in May alerting of a "significant threat from a state-sponsored cyber threat actor associated with the People’s Republic of China" that was targeting critical infrastructure.
Outreach to Canada's critical infrastructure providers has increased at CSE in the last year, because internet-connected control systems used to operate key pieces of machinery or process have been identified as "a high value target" for malicious actors, from being able to turn on or off lights to malfunctions and permanent damage.
As for the ways individuals can be targeted, one area highlighted in the report was phishing emails and texts, which CSE calls smishing, that contain links to unsavoury domains to try to harvest personal and financial information, or install malware on Canadians' devices.
Working with partners, including those in the telecommunications sector, CSE reported receiving more than 850,000 suspicious web links, of which 274,000 were malicious, and 12,700 were previously unknown scam attempts.
Among the most common types of scams reported to CSE last year were package scams, health product scams, survey scams and cryptocurrency investment scams.
During the pandemic, CSE began working to remove websites and email domains that were imitating federal entities, and that work has now expanded to ridding the internet of other sources of malicious content.
In the last year more than 3,167 government of Canada spoofs were blocked or removed, as were 306,000 other malicious domains.
Other key statistics highlighted in the report include that between 2022 and 2023, CSE produced more than 3,000 foreign intelligence reports for the federal government, and responded to more than 2,000 cybersecurity incidents affecting federal institutions and critical infrastructure.
In the report, Anand said that as cyber threat actors increase their activity, and CSE issues more warnings, it should be a "wake-up calls for us all."
"We must be clear-eyed about the threats we face, and we must work with all stakeholders, including partners around the world to defend our common interests," the minister said.
IN DEPTH
Liberals unveil plan to make hybrid House of Commons sittings permanent
Government House Leader Mark Holland has unveiled the federal Liberals' plans to make hybrid sittings a permanent feature in the House of Commons.
NDP MP wants 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's powers
A New Democrat MP is trying to convince his colleagues to change the rules that govern the House of Commons in a series of ways he says would instill 'democratic controls' on the prime minister's 'unfettered' powers.
As it happened: Deal reached between feds, union for 120,000 striking public servants
Monday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada announced it had reached a 'tentative' agreement with the federal government for the 120,000 picketing Treasury Board workers who, since April 19, had been engaged in one of the largest strikes in Canadian history. Here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: I've never seen anything quite like the control-everything regime of Trudeau's government
Voters in four byelections delivered status quo results on Monday that show, if you squint hard enough, that the severely tainted Liberal brand has staying power while the Conservatives aren’t resurging enough to threaten as a majority-government-in-waiting, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The lessons for Pierre Poilievre from the Alberta election
Danielle Smith's win in the Alberta election hands her the most starkly divided province confronting any premier in Canada, writes commentator Don Martin.
Opinion | Don Martin: David Johnston's reputation is but a smouldering ruin
Special rapporteur David Johnston didn't recommend public inquiry knowing it was a pathetically insufficient response for a foreign democratic assault of this magnitude, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.
BREAKING | Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
Police say a 24-year-old international student is facing several charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, after three people were stabbed during a gender-studies class at the University of Waterloo.
BREAKING | Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada’s sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Italian researchers reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
Lawyers ask Amsterdam court to reduce Canadian 13-year cyberbullying sentence to Dutch citizen
A 13-year sentence a Canadian court handed to a Dutch cyber bully should be reduced to four-and-a-half years in the Netherlands, a prosecutor in Amsterdam said Thursday.
opinion | GOP presidential nominations: And then there were 14…
The U.S. Republican Party presidential nominating field has now swelled to 14 candidates, but no matter who comes out on top, it is Donald Trump that remains the headliner.
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Student charged in University of Waterloo stabbing police say was hate-motivated
Police say a 24-year-old international student is facing several charges, including multiple counts of aggravated assault, after three people were stabbed during a gender-studies class at the University of Waterloo.
Titan submersible investigation: TSB to review Canadian involvement in incident
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it’s reviewing all the relevant documents and interviews it has gathered as part of its safety investigation into the Titan submersible and its Canadian-tagged support vessel Polar Prince.
NEW | Reconciliation sparks a reckoning for Canada Day fireworks displays
Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation on Vancouver Island says he's been known to "partake" in watching fireworks, as a way to bring families together. But on Canada Day, he wants people to mark the occasion in a different way.
Search suggests 88 potential graves at residential school in northern Alberta
University of Alberta researchers recently found evidence of 88 potential unmarked graves near the former St. Bruno's Indian Residential School in Joussard, Alta., about 335 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Deadline for $70M unclaimed Ontario lottery ticket expires
The deadline to claim a $70 million lottery prize has now passed, and it remains to be seen if the holder of the winning ticket was found.
-
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
Mexico acknowledges 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, almost triple the figures in 2022
Mexican health authorities say there have been at least 112 heat-related deaths so far this year, acknowledging for the first time the deadliness of a recent heatwave that the president previously dismissed as an invention of alarmist journalists.
-
Italy may have dodged a ‘pasta strike’ but food inflation is still high. Here’s why
Italians were supposed to be on a “pasta strike” this week but it was called off after prices for the national staple started to fall. Zoom out, though, and global food prices are still far higher than a year ago, despite precipitous drops in the cost of key raw materials.
Could sea otters save kelp forests off Northern California coast?
The health of the ocean off the Northern California coast is in trouble, as biologists have seen a massive die-off of the kelp forests that are essential to a healthy ecosystem. Scientists think bringing back sea otters may be one solution.
British royals' public spending up 5 per cent in year of historic change
A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs to renovate Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5 per cent increase in publicly-funded spending by Britain's royals, royal accounts published Thursday showed.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
-
After last weekend's abortive rebellion in Russia, the fate of some top generals is unknown
Russia's president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google says it will remove news links in Canada because of the Liberal government's new law forcing digital giants to compensate media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose online.
-
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
-
'We're not doing safe supply in Alberta': Premier rules out drug policy change after record overdoses in April
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will not implement safe supply programs as a way of tackling the opioid crisis after a record month for overdoses in April.
BREAKING | Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada’s sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Older Americans can get RSV vaccine this fall after speaking with their doctor, CDC says
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
-
WHO's cancer research agency to say aspartame sweetener a possible carcinogen: Reuters sources
One of the world's most common artificial sweeteners is set to be declared a possible carcinogen next month by a leading global health body, according to two sources with knowledge of the process, pitting it against the food industry and regulators.
Italian researchers reach the edge of space on Virgin Galactic ship
A team of Italian researchers reached the edge of space Thursday morning, flying aboard Virgin Galactic's rocket-powered plane as the company prepares for monthly commercial flights.
-
Melinda Gates says more women must join the AI race to help prevent bias
As Silicon Valley and beyond is gripped by the fervor of artificial intelligence, Melinda French Gates is raising the alarm that more women must be involved in developing these tech tools.
-
Gender stereotype debunked: 79 per cent of women are hunters in foraging societies, new data shows
A new study reveals that 79 per cent of women in foraging societies around the world are hunting for animals, which opposes the common belief that men exclusively hunt while women gather.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
-
Who wants to be a game show host? These days, you have to already be famous
When producers of "Wheel of Fortune" named Ryan Seacrest -- probably the most ubiquitous man on entertainment television -- as its next host this week, it surprised virtually no one.
-
2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 in Los Angeles
The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February.
Canadian Chamber of Commerce 'deeply disturbed' by B.C. port strike notice
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says it is “deeply disturbed” the British Columbia port workers' union has served strike notice and is prepared to walk out on Saturday.
-
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for U.S. and Mexican workers
To President Donald Trump, America's trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and the shuttered factories in America's heartland. "No longer," he vowed six years ago, "are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, to steal our jobs and drain our wealth."
-
Number of Canadians using generative AI at work and school is growing, posing potential risks: survey
A recent survey conducted by KPMG reveals that Canadians are experiencing increased productivity using generative AI, but there are concerns that some users may be entering sensitive information into AI prompts.
-
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
-
Space Disco Cowboy? Couples ditch traditional dress codes in favour of out-there themes
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
-
'I became my first patient': Burn survivor pioneers scar camouflage technique
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
-
Kari Jalonen fired as coach of Czech national team after poor result at world championship
Finnish coach Kari Jalonen has been fired by the Czech ice hockey association after the national team's poor result at the world championship last month.
-
France's highest administrative court says the soccer federation can ban headscarves in matches
France's highest administrative jurisdiction said Thursday the country's soccer federation is entitled to ban headscarves in matches.
-
Bedard will likely go first, who follows and where will they go at NHL draft?
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
-
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds among new investors backing F1 team Alpine in US $218 million deal
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
-
Aston Martin strikes deal with California-based Lucid to help make EVs
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.