Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about "Product of USA" labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
The United States Department of Agriculture announced Monday a final rule on conditions for when voluntary "Product of USA" or "Made in the USA" labels may be used, stating they will be allowed for meat, poultry and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says in a news release the rule, which takes effect in 2026, will ensure that when consumers see the label, they can know that every step involved, from birth to processing, was done in America.
But Canada's Agriculture Minister, Lawrence MacAulay, and International Trade Minister Mary Ng say in a joint statement they're disappointed the rule does not appear to take into account concerns they've raised related to the "unique and important trading relationship" between the two countries.
They say the "meat and livestock sectors in Canada and the United States work closely together" and that Canada intends to raise the issue during the agriculture ministers trilateral meeting with United States and Mexico scheduled to take place in Colorado later this month.
The rule is a sharp change from current policy, which allows voluntary use of such labels on products from animals that have been imported from a foreign country and slaughtered in the U.S., as well also on meat that's been imported and repackaged or further processed.
"Today's announcement is a vital step toward consumer protection and builds on the Biden-Harris Administration's work to bolster trust and fairness in the marketplace where smaller processors can compete," Vilsack said in the news release after announcing the final rule Monday at the National Farmers Union Annual Convention in Phoenix, Ariz.
The USDA release said the final "Product of USA" rule is supported by petitions, as well as thousands of comments from stakeholders, and data from a nationwide consumer survey. It also said the "Product of USA" or "Made in the USA" label claim will continue to be voluntary.
The joint statement from MacAulay and Ng said Canada is "reviewing the final rule carefully."
"Our indispensable relationship allows producers, processors and consumers on both sides of the border to benefit from efficient, stable and competitive markets, while ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality products," the statement said.
"Canada remains concerned about any measures that may cause disruptions to the highly integrated North American meat and livestock supply chains."
A statement from the Canadian Cattle Association, which represents beef farms and feedlots, called the rule "the most onerous standard in the world."
"It is crucial to address any issues that threaten or diminish cattle and beef trade between Canada and the U.S.," CCA president Nathan Phinney said in the statement.
"We are very concerned that the rule will lead to discrimination against live cattle imports and undermine the beneficial integration of the North American supply chain."
The voluntary labeling rules are different from country-of-origin labels, known as COOL, which required companies to disclose where animals supplying beef and pork are born, raised and slaughtered. That requirement was rolled back in 2015, after international trade disputes and a ruling from the World Trade Organization.
--With files from AP
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Darryl Strawberry resting comfortably after heart attack, according to New York Mets
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
Baby born on Air Canada flight bound for Toronto
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Canada
-
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
-
Did your ancestry or DNA test lead to a surprising discovery?
Thanks to DNA tests, police have solved decades-old cold cases, errant dog owners have been tracked down for failing to scoop messes and long-lost family members have been reunited. What has your experience been?
-
'An amazing feeling': Sask. community comes together in hockey night fundraiser for boy battling cancer
The family of Brantley Lamb is praising their hometown of Wynyard, Sask. after community members came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the young hockey fan's battle against cancer.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
-
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
-
Ont. woman loses more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
World
-
Online influencer Andrew Tate detained in Romania, handed U.K. arrest warrant, his spokesperson says
Online influencer Andrew Tate was detained in Romania and handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities, his spokesperson said Tuesday.
-
Biden and Trump could clinch nominations in Tuesday's contests, ushering in general election
Joe Biden and Donald Trump hope to clinch their parties' U.S. presidential nominations with dominant victories in a slate of state primaries on Tuesday as the 2024 fight for the White House moves into a new phase.
-
Oregon avalanche forecaster dies in snowslide he triggered while skiing
Nick Burks, 37, and a friend — both experienced and carrying avalanche air bags and beacons — were backcountry skiing the chute on Gunsight Mountain on Wednesday, near Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
-
Why does India's new citizenship law exclude Muslims?
India has implemented a controversial citizenship law that has been widely criticized for excluding Muslims, a minority community whose concerns have heightened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
-
Settlement allows Florida teachers to 'say gay' in classroom
Florida and LGBTQ advocates on Monday settled a lawsuit over a state law on classroom instruction that grants teachers freedom to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity while also shielding the youngest students from those topics.
-
Yemen Houthi rebels target a Liberian-flagged ship in Red Sea with missiles; no damage reported
Yemen's Houthi rebels have targeted a Liberian-flagged container ship in the Red Sea with missiles, producing an explosion near the vessel but causing no damage, authorities said.
Politics
-
Trudeau speaks with Haiti's outgoing PM about crisis, need for political agreement
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
-
'Housing, housing, housing' on agenda with B.C. premier, Freeland says
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she stopped at a recently built downtown Victoria rental apartment building Monday before meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, where housing was slated to top the agenda.
-
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Health
-
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
-
11-year-old U.K. boy dies after trying dangerous TikTok trend
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
-
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Sci-Tech
-
Explainer
Explainer Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it? And what to expect
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
-
Four astronauts from four countries return to Earth after six months in orbit
Four astronauts from four countries caught a lift back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to end a half-year mission at the International Space Station.
Entertainment
-
Eric Carmen, known for songs 'All by Myself' and 'Hungry Eyes,' dies at 74
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
-
Oscars get audience lift from 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer,' but ratings aren't lofty
An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night's 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That's the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.
-
Al Pacino says his brief best picture Oscar presentation was 'a choice by the producers'
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Business
-
Open banking could be coming to Canada. Here's what you need to know
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
-
Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire faces insolvency after lender files claim
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
-
Here's how Reddit plans to price shares when it goes public
Reddit on Monday said it expects to price shares between US$31 and US$34 each when it makes its long-anticipated initial public offering, which will make it the first social media company to go public in years.
Lifestyle
-
U.S. airfares are lower than before the pandemic. What about in Canada?
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
-
Most teens report feeling happy or peaceful when they go without smartphones, survey finds
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
-
Some employees are struggling with the return to office. Now, the workplace etiquette industry is booming
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Sports
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
-
Hellebuyck helps Jets soar past Capitals 3-0
Connor Hellebuyck collected his 30th win for the Winnipeg Jets this season with a 23-save performance in a 3-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals on Monday.
-
2 dogs die during 1,000-mile Iditarod, prompting call from PETA to end the race across Alaska
Two dogs died over the weekend during Alaska’s annual Iditarod sled dog race, marking the first deaths during the race in five years and renewing calls to end the 1,609-kilometre competition that sees mushers and their canine teams traverse mountain ranges, a frozen river and sea ice — often during treacherous weather.
Autos
-
Opinion
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
-
Tesla, rivals get low marks for automated-driving technology
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
-
U.S. opens probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.