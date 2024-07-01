Halifax Water is warning residents there is a possibility of unsafe drinking water in areas within the Halifax Regional Municipality, and are advising its residents to boil all water for consumption and use for at least one minute.

Halifax Water said the notice is in effect for people using the Pockwock Lake Drinking Water Facility. These include residents in Beaver Bank, Middle and Lower Sackville, Hammonds Plains, Bedford, Halifax, Timberlea, Spryfield and Herring Cove areas.

The province issued an emergency alert at 8:49 p.m., stating that those drinking from the facility should boil their drinking water for at least one minute.

According to Halifax Water, the boil water advisory is due a power interruption at the JD Kline (Pockwock) Lake Water Treatment Facility,” and that a limited amount of unchlorinated water has entered the system.

"Staff are tracking this issue and are working on options to flush this untreated drinking water out of the system," the press release said.

Halifax Water has created an interactive map to help residents find out if they are affected by the news.

A factsheet on the matter says to boil all tap water -- even if it is filtered – and transfer into a clean container for storage after the water has cooled.

It advises boiling all tap water for drinking, preparing infant formula, making ice or juices, washing produce, cooking, brushing teeth and/or any other activity requiring human consumption.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.