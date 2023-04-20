Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports

The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.

According to Bloomberg News, which first reported the "unprecedented" contract after speaking to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, the plant will cost $7 billion to build.

The Canadian Press has confirmed that the contract Canada has inked will include both an initial capital investment of $700 million and then up to $13 billion in annual production subsidies, comparable to what Volkswagen would receive had it taken its business to the U.S.

In mid-March, the German automaker said its subsidiary PowerCo had plans to establish an electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing "gigafactory" facility in St. Thomas, Ont., south of London.

With production planned to start in 2027, the EV battery plant is expected to employ thousands of workers once fully operational.

"Canada and Ontario are perfect partners for scaling up our battery business and green economy jobs, as we share the same values of sustainability, responsibility and cooperation," said chairman of PowerCo's supervisory board, in the March statement detailing the deal.

At the time and until now, the federal and provincial governments have remained tight-lipped about how much governments agreed to spend to secure the plant. It remains unconfirmed how much Ontario plans to contribute to towards this plant.

Touting the deal as an indication of Canada's growing green economy and ability to attract international investment, the move comes amid pressure for this country to remain competitive against the United States' Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which is offering billions in clean energy and net-zero industries south of the border.

Both outlets have reported that the contract will see Canada's subsidies continue so long as the IRA is in place.

"It’s been months in the making… This all started with a phone call and then a number of meetings… We made the case for Canada," said Champagne in an interview with CTV News Channel's Power Play host Vassy Kapelos the day plans for the plant were revealed.

"It's a big vote of confidence for the auto sector, but it's also a big vote of confidence for the auto workers," he said. "This is huge."

Champagne said at the time that Canada didn't win "on the money" and pushed other factors in the deal-making, but declined to offer details despite repeated questions, suggesting the information was “commercially sensitive.”

"When it comes to all, you know, the details around the investment, we're going to keep that for a moment when we can disclose that," he said.

Reacting to the reported developments on Thursday, NDP MP and auto critic Brian Masse said as more details emerge, the federal government needs to ensure workers and communities benefit in the long-run, not just Volkswagen's CEO and shareholders.

"To fight the climate crisis and secure Canada’s economic future, Canada needs to be a leader in producing electric vehicles with good-paying union jobs as a requirement for any contracts," said Masse in a statement.

When the initial pledge was made public, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned "how much of Canadians' money" would be going to a "foreign corporation."

A further announcement about the plan is expected to take place in St. Thomas on Friday, with high-ranking officials from Ottawa and Ontario expected to be in attendance.

With files from CTV News London