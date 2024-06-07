Canada

    • Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union

    Share

    The union that represents 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers says they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues.

    The Public Service Alliance of Canada initially said border workers were set to strike as early as 4 p.m. Friday if they hadn't reached a deal, but have decided to extend negotiations.

    The union says similar strike action three years ago nearly brought commercial border traffic to a standstill and caused major delays across the country.

    The government says 90 per cent of front-line border officers are designated as essential, which means they can’t stop working during a strike.

    But union members could work-to-rule, a tactic where employees do their jobs exactly as outlined in their contracts.

    Experts say that could still cause serious slowdowns, which could turn into massive disruptions given the volume of traffic that normally moves across the border.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Strike for Canadian border workers on hold until Wednesday: union

    The union that represents 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency workers says they won't strike until at least Wednesday, as mediation continues. The Public Service Alliance of Canada initially said border workers were set to strike as early as 4 p.m. Friday if they hadn't reached a deal, but have decided to extend negotiations.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News