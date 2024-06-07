World

    • U.K. Foreign Secretary Cameron held video call with hoaxer

    British Foreign Secretary David Cameron gestures on the day of a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, Wednesday June 5, 2024. (Dylan Martinez / pool photo via AP) British Foreign Secretary David Cameron gestures on the day of a commemorative event for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, hosted by the Ministry of Defence on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, Hampshire, Britain, Wednesday June 5, 2024. (Dylan Martinez / pool photo via AP)
    LONDON -

    British Foreign Secretary David Cameron exchanged messages and held a video call with someone purporting to be former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, but the interactions were later determined to be a hoax, the foreign office said on Friday.

    "Whilst the video call clearly appeared to be with Mr. Poroshenko, following the conversation the Foreign Secretary became suspicious," the foreign office said in a statement.

    "The department has now investigated and confirmed that it was not genuine and that the messages and video call were a hoax."

    The statement gave no details of what was discussed during the exchanges, other than to say that the caller asked Cameron for others' contact details.

    The foreign office said Cameron was making the hoax public "in case the video of the Foreign Secretary is manipulated and subsequently used, and to ensure that others are aware of this risk."

    "Whilst regretting his mistake, the Foreign Secretary thinks it important to call out this behaviour and increase efforts to counter the use of misinformation," the foreign office said.

    Cameron is not the first British foreign minister to be caught out by a hoax. In 2018 then-Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson discussed international relations and rude poetry with a hoax caller who pretended to be the Armenian prime minister.

    (Reporting by David Milliken and William James, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

