Canada bans indirect imports of Russian diamonds

OTTAWA -

Canada on Friday announced restrictions on indirect imports of Russian diamonds weighing 1 carat and above in a co-ordinated move with other Group of Seven (G7) countries.

The latest restriction adds to a ban on Russian diamonds announced in December and will provide Canadians "additional assurance that the diamonds that they purchase are not supporting Russia's illegal war," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)