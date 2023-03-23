Beijing denies meddling after MP Han Dong's resignation from Liberal caucus
Beijing says it has nothing to say about ongoing allegations that China has meddled in Canadian affairs, including those regarding a member of Parliament who has left the Liberal caucus.
Han Dong is now sitting as an Independent as the Liberal government has a rapporteur investigate claims of Chinese interference, including allegations the Toronto MP willingly received electoral support through Chinese officials.
Dong resigned from the Liberal caucus Wednesday night after Global News, citing unnamed security sources, published a report alleging that he spoke about Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig with a Chinese diplomat in Toronto in February 2021.
The MP says he met with the diplomat but disputes any suggestion that he urged China to delay releasing the two Canadian men, who by that point had been detained for more than two years.
Dong told the House of Commons he would defend himself "against these absolutely untrue claims" and that he did nothing to cause Spavor and Kovrig any harm.
Asked about Dong's resignation at a press conference today in Beijing, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry says "the Canadian side may be in a better position" to comment, and that "China opposes interference in other countries' internal affairs."
He adds that this applies to broader allegations about Chinese interference.
"We have no interest in and will not interfere in Canada's internal affairs," Wang Wenbin said in the official English transcript. "There should be no irresponsible comments on this."
China's detention of the men who became known around the world as the "two Michaels" occurred in apparent retaliation for the December 2018 arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant.
Beijing has insisted the cases are not linked, despite a close alignment in the timing of each being detained and then released the same day in September 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.
