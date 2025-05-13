ADVERTISEMENT

These are the federal rookies Mark Carney chose for his cabinet

By Phil Hahn

Published

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has unveiled his new Liberal cabinet. Rahim Ladhani breaks down who’s in and who’s out.


















