ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Tom Mulcair: Standing up for Canada doesn’t just mean staring down a bully, it means finding new trade partners

By Tom Mulcair

Published

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, left, presents Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney a soccer ball with beaded Huichol art on it before a meeting at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.