ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Singh says NDP still plan to vote to topple Liberals ‘at the earliest opportunity,’ regardless of leader

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says U.S. President Donald Trump hasn't backed down on his threats on tariffs, so Canada needs to be able to respond to a trade war.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.