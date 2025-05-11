ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘Ready to move on:’ Chinese ambassador insists China, Canada can move past ‘normal’ differences

By Stephanie Ha

Published

China's Ambassador to Canada Wang Di is pictured at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ottawa on April 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.