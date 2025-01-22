ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Poilievre says he wants to cut the federal public service, doesn't mind remote work

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in Delta B.C., on Thursday, Jan.16, 2025. Poilievre has indicated that he doesn't mind if public servants work from home, as long as their work gets done. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.