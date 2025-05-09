ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Poilievre didn’t adapt enough to Trump or Trudeau shakeups, needs to ‘make peace’ with premiers: O’Toole

By Rachel Aiello

Published

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole speaks about putting the needs of Canada ahead of the needs of Canada's political parties when dealing with the U.S.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.