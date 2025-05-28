ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

PM Carney touts ‘new’ Canadian government in his first ever question period

By Rachel Aiello

Published

CTV’s Rachel Aiello breaks down PM Carney’s first question period, his tone, whether his media approach is shifting, and Poilievre's response.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.