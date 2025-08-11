ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

More than half of Canadians want cuts to the federal public service: poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Canadian flag flies over the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.