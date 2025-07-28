ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

More than 200 candidates running in riding where Poilievre hopes to win seat, as Elections Canada announces adapted ballot

By Kendra Mangione

Updated

Published

Pierre Poilievre says the list of over 200 candidates flooding the byelection ballot he is running in is an abuse of democracy. Kathy Le has more.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.