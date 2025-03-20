ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Mark Carney will maintain oil and gas production cap, environment minister says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Minister of Environment and Climate Change Terry Duguid, right, embraces Steven Guilbeault, minister of Canadian Culture and Identity, after being sworn in at a cabinet ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on March 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.