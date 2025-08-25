ADVERTISEMENT

LeBlanc and Lutnick set to meet this week as Canada drops some counter-tariffs in ongoing trade war

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Gordon Giffen, a former ambassador to the U.S. from Canada disagrees that Carney’s decision is giving in to Trump’s trade demands.


















