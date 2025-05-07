ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Interim NDP leader says party to take ‘hard look at how we got where we are’ after election

By Rachel Aiello

Published

The NDP have chosen Don Davies to replace Jagmeet Singh as leader on an interim basis, here’s why he was chosen.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.