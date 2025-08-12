ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

‘I know there are buyers’: Natural resources minister insists Canada can export more LNG

By Spencer Van Dyk

Updated

Published

Economist Jeff Rubin discusses Canada’s LNG exports to Asia, including market potential and its role in meeting global energy demands.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.