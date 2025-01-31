ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

How Trump's foreign policy could shape Canada's approach to aid, trade and intel

By The Canadian Press

Published

Attendees listen to a virtual speech delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Markus Schreiber


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.