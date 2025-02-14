ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Hearing White House aide reinforce Trump's annexation plans 'chilling,' premier says

By The Canadian Press

Published

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey arrives for a first ministers meeting in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.