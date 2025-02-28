ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Health care, education and trades workers prioritized for immigration in 2025: IRCC

By Charlie Buckley

Published

A registered nurse with a patient in the intensive care unit at the Halifax Infirmary in Halifax on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.