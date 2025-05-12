ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Gun control group urges PM Carney to ensure ‘timely delivery’ on firearm commitments

By The Canadian Press

Published

Heidi Rathjen, coordinator of PolySeSouvient, holds a sign showing a gun still legal in Canada as Nathalie Provost, spokesperson and survivor of the 1989 femicide at Ecole Polytechnique, looks on during a press conference about stricter gun control in Montreal on Nov. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.