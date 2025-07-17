ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Government intervention necessary for Canadian steel industry’s survival: Joly

By Spencer Van Dyk

In the face of trade uncertainty with the U.S., PM Carney has announced new measures to focus on Canada’s steel sector. Lindsay Biscaia has the details.


















