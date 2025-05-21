ADVERTISEMENT

World

Canada summons Israeli ambassador over IDF warning shots near diplomatic tour with Canadian personnel

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Israeli army vehicles are seen during a military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.