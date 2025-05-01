ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Former Conservative leader says Poilievre ‘absolutely’ staying on, slams premiers’ criticism

By Stephanie Ha

Published

Conservative MP-elect Andrew Scheer talks about whether Pierre Poilievre will stay on as leader of the Conservatives and why he lost his seat in the House.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.