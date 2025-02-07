ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Federal government hosts Canada-U.S. economic summit during tariff threat pause

By The Canadian Press

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, left, and London Mayor Josh Morgan, right, look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Big City Mayors Caucus meeting, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















