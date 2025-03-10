ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Fact check: What Trump doesn’t mention about Canada’s dairy tariffs

By CNN

Published

A shopper pushes a cart past the dairy section at a grocery store in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on February 2. Carlos Osorio/Reuters via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.