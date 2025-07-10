ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

How Canada’s shift to the EU may provoke fallout with Trump

By Judy Trinh

Published

A new report suggests the new security pact with the EU could put Canada in the retaliatory crosshairs of U.S. President Trump. Judy Trinh explains how.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.