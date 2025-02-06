ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Community groups say Canadians are scared as Trudeau warns hate crimes are rising

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau places a lit candle at the site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi concentration and extermination camp, during a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of its liberation, in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Czarek Sokolowski


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.