ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney tours Latvian military base to wrap up European trip

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney checks out an Orion-H9 Counter-UAS, a directional drone disruptor, as he visits a vehicle display at the Adazi Military base in Adazi, Latvia on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.